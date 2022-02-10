Jury in homicide trial begins deliberations

The jury trial in the case against Anthony Harris, 26, of Racine, charged in the 2018 death of 23-year-old Joseph Riley, began its deliberations around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Judge Jason Rossell, who is presiding over the trial, randomly pulled two names from a hopper to bring the 14-person jury down to 12. Six men and six women will decide Harris's fate.

Harris faces felony first-degree intentional homicide in Riley's death, which carries a mandatory life prison sentence if he's convicted. As part of the lengthy jury instructions delivered by Rossell on Thursday, jurors also may consider a felony murder charge if they can not arrive at a unanimous verdict on intentional homicide.

In addition, Harris is charged with felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide for seriously wounding Eva Lofton, along with felony counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and burglary.

Harris, who elected not to testify in his own defense, is one of four Racine men charged for their direct involvement in the shooting. Markeith Wilson previously was convicted of the same charges Harris faces and is serving life in prison with no parole.

The cases against two other men, Augustine Sanchez and DeMarco Hudson, continue to proceed through the court system. Christina May, of Lake Geneva, previously was convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is serving nine years in prison.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

