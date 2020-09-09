Jury trial set for man accused of killing Officer Hetland

RACINE — The man accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland last summer is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 21.
The trial is set to be held at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine, in order to facilitate social distancing.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg decided the court would move forward with the trial of Dalquavis Ward, ruling against a motion to adjourn put forward by Ward’s defense.
‘Emotional volatility’
Ward was initially scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3, but due to a last-minute discovery issue that trial was rescheduled for March 30. When the COVID-19 pandemic spread to southeastern Wisconsin, that date was also postponed.
Attorney Charles Glynn argued that due to the recent unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake and the “emotional volatility” of Ward’s case, he was concerned that it would be difficult to select an impartial jury.
“Whenever a police officer is killed in the line of duty or off duty, it is a big moment. It is an emotional moment for the citizens of the county,” Glynn told the court. “Mr. Ward is a Black man and he is accused of shooting a white police officer. ... Southeastern Wisconsin was literally on fire, and to the point where both presidential candidates came to Kenosha to rally their sides of what has become a divide in our nation.
“I’ve never seen these issues at the zenith they are at right now in my lifetime,” Glynn continued. “We are now part of something that is much bigger than Mr. Ward or much bigger than this case.”
Glynn also stated that due to COVID-19 and the unrest, he and Attorney Kristyne Watson have had limited contact with Ward since March. When they were able to communicate it was under circumstances that did not guarantee attorney-client confidentiality.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley disagreed, saying that at the moment the community was experiencing a lull in the unrest and that once investigations into the events of last month are concluded, there could be more.
“I don’t see any reason to believe the climate will be any different in a month, two months or three months,” Graveley said.
In fact, Graveley stated he was concerned that medical officials had predicted COVID-19 could flare up in the winter and that a trial postponed to December or January would be unable to go forward.
He also stated that he believed Glynn overestimated the connections between the unrest after Blake’s shooting and the circumstances of Ward’s case.
“These are not the same police agencies. In fact, in terms of police conduct, no officer on duty was conducting himself in this case. And Mr. Ward was completely not connected to any of the events in Kenosha,” Graveley said.
As for the issue of confidential meetings with Ward, Graveley said he would work with the defense counsel to arrange in-person meetings with Ward.
Laufenberg said her decision to move forward with the current trial dates are in part informed by her experience with a jury trial that began on Aug. 25 and continued through the unrest in Kenosha. She said 39 of the jurors summoned showed up and represented a diverse pool of citizens of different ages, races and backgrounds.
“This court has great faith that the citizens of Racine County can show up and be impartial,” Laufenberg said.
The shooting
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17, 2019, at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.
Police arrested Ward in Milwaukee 10 days later. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.
Ward is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison for the homicide charge alone.
2019 SOFTBALL BORDER BATTLE
2019 SOFTBALL BORDER BATTLE
2019 SOFTBALL BORDER BATTLE
2019 SOFTBALL BORDER BATTLE
2019 SOFTBALL BORDER BATTLE
Softball game brings Kenosha, Racine fire departments together to raise funds for Hetland family
Simmons Field was awash in sunshine, warmed with temperatures in the upper 70s accompanied by a cool breeze during the softball “border battle” between the fire departments of Kenosha and Racine Sunday afternoon.
The perfect weather brought out hundreds of fans of both teams showing their support for the respective teams who came together to raise funds for the family of John Hetland, a Racine police officer who was killed while trying to stop a robbery at a Racine tavern on June 17. Hetland was off duty that night.
With a massive investigation involving 17 law enforcement agencies, DNA evidence was used to arrest Dalquavis T. Ward, 26, of Milwaukee, for Hetland’s murder on June 26. He was charged a day later with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Racine native Nick Keeran, a Kenosha firefighter, organized the event and played in the game Sunday, which the Racine Fire Department won 13-12.
“This started a few years ago and we would play just a fun game against Kenosha Police right around this weekend, but this is a busy weekend for the police so it’s really hard to schedule it. So, unfortunately, they couldn’t do it this year,” he said.
Keeran said that, because the team has a lot of friends on the Racine Fire Department, they engaged them in the discussions.
“We threw it out there and asked them if they just wanted to play a fun game and call it a border battle and make it a fun thing,” he said.
But then, when the tragedy struck, Keeran, who knew Hetland, said he wanted to do something to help his family. Keeran said the owner and bartender of Teezers, where the fatal shooting occurred, is also a good friend of his.
“So, this was a little personal for me,” he said.
As soon as it happened, he said he reached out to the Racine Fire Department’s softball team and proposed the idea to hold the fundraiser for Hetland’s family and his kids.
“Of course, they were on board immediately,” he said. “We kind of threw it together quickly, but it turned out to be something really cool.”
Along with the game itself, the two departments sold T-shirts made for the event — red for Kenosha, blue for Racine — and held a 50-50 raffle along with donations from local businesses.
Keeran didn’t have an estimate yet of how much had been raised as supporters continued to purchase T-shirts even after the game.
“Hopefully, (we raised) a lot. We’re happy with anything,” he said. “It’s a great turnout. … I wished we could’ve pulled it off (and won).”
Jose Carbajal, president of Local 321, the Racine firefighters’ union, who also played in Sunday’s game, said he had fun playing for a good cause.
“Kenosha’s got a solid team. We know they can hit the ball well,” he said. “We got a lot of history with Kenosha; they’re always good to us.”
Carbajal said the two sides do many fundraisers and charity events together. Carbajal, whose father was police officer, also knew Hetland when he was a new officer and recalled how his father and Hetland had played in the “industrial” softball tournaments in Racine.
“It was one of the first years Hetland was on the job,” he said, remembering that Hetland was also a good softball player.
He said that the veteran officer was 15 months away from retirement.
“He was a really good guy,” he said.
In the stands, Chris Daugherty, of Kenosha, a former first responder for Scout Leaders Rescue Squad, rooted hard for the Kenosha Fire Department team. Although she did not know Hetland, she has known those who have risked their lives and were killed doing their job.
“Law enforcement, fire department — they have my utmost respect,” she said. “They don’t get enough appreciation for what they do.”
Denton Richards, of Racine, who was pulling for the Racine Fire Department, said he appreciated what the two sides did to coordinate the event.
“I think it’s a fantastic thing, what they did for them. The (Hetland) family’s been through a lot and to see both Racine and Kenosha come together to help them out, it’s a great thing,” he said.
FOURTH OF JULY
FOURTH OF JULY
FOURTH OF JULY
FOURTH OF JULY
FOURTH OF JULY
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY POPS
FOURTH OF JULY CONCERT ELECTRO RETRO
FOURTH OF JULY CARNIVAL
FOURTH OF JULY CARNIVAL
FOURTH OF JULY CARNIVAL
FOURTH OF JULY CARNIVAL
parade1
parade2
bikes2
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
bikes1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!