Kayla Mitchell of Kenosha named 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha member Kayla Mitchell has been named Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin.

The title is bestowed in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Mitchell has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha since elementary school. She is currently a junior at Harborside Academy, where she excels as an Honor Roll student and is also active in numerous clubs and organizations.

She said over the years the local club has empowered her to find her voice and achieve success through after-school experiences rooted in what matters most – choice, access, and passion all within a safe environment.

“Close your eyes, now think of what you call ‘home.’ Usually when you think of home you think of four walls, a home cooked meal that mama made, and your safe place. When I close my eyes I see the club,” she said. “The club has always been my home ever since elementary school and that has always been ‘the spot.’”

It has helped her learn life-enhancing skills and given her the tools to help her fulfill her future vision for success, she said. It helped her realize her passion for dance and is now what she wants to do when she gets older.

“The Boys and Girls Club helped make me who I am today, through all the tears, the opportunities, and the late nights at the club,” Mitchell said. “It is a place that should be in every neighborhood because it’s my community safe haven.”

“We are honored to have Kayla representing the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha as the 2022 State Youth of the Year,” said Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha CEO Tara Panasewicz. “From the moment I met her, I could feel her energy and positivity and knew she would be an inspiration to many. We are so happy the club has impacted her in such a positive way, and we are looking forward to the next part of her journey. She is a remarkable young lady, and we are so proud of all her accomplishments.”

“There is no better ambassador of our club,” said Felicia Dalton, BGCK Director of Teen Services. “Kayla is a perfect example and representation of what we do here.”

Starting on the local level, clubs select Youth of the Year representatives who then progress to state and regional competitions, culminating with the National Youth of the Year Celebration, which features youth from each of the five regions, as well as the National Military Youth of the Year. Each competing club member has to meet academic and community service requirements, write essays, submit letters of endorsement, and prepare a three-minute speech.

The National Youth of the Year serves as an ambassador for the Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, as well as a voice for the nearly four million youth served by clubs nationwide each year. Through the Youth of the Year program, young people showcase their talents and achievements, share their hopes and dreams, and work toward a bright and positive future.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development.

