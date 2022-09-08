Keeping history alive: Kenosha native publishes family stories

Bill Mueller comes from a long line of storytellers, and he is using this gift to keep his family’s history, as well as his own stories, alive.

A Kenosha native, Bill grew up on a farm off of Highway 31 in a family of 11 children. He has countless stories of farm life from his childhood, as well as stories from his parents’ lives before he was born.

“I ask people our age all the time, ‘how many people wish they knew more about their grandparents?’ And everybody does,” Bill said. “So what I’m trying to do is help people figure out a way to save those stories for your grandkids.”

After graduating from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, Bill attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, where he met his wife of 45 years, Audrey. She shares Bill’s Wisconsin farm life upbringing; she grew up on a large dairy farm just outside of Janesville.

The Muellers moved to DeWitt, Iowa, when Audrey received special education teacher job offer in the town. Both Bill and Audrey, who are now retired, worked in education. Bill taught eighth grade history and government for 34 years.

Bill hasn’t quite hung up his teaching hat yet, however; he is currently on his 18th year teaching driver’s education, which is the basis of his first book.

“I taught eighth grade for 34 years, and I knew I had to do something safer and less stressful. So that’s when I became a driver’s ed teacher,” Bill joked.

Publishing their booksTo date, Bill has published two books: “Come Drive With Me!” and “Time to Ship Another Steer.” Audrey has published one: “Take A Visual Walk.” They self-published their books with the help of a friend who worked as a teacher at their sons’ high school and was in charge of the school yearbook and newspaper.

“If you want to write a book, find somebody that’s run a high school yearbook,” Bill said. “They have everything they need to know to help you.”

The Muellers published their books through Amazon Kindle. They said it was an inexpensive process that they recommend to others interested in publishing.

“A lot of times people say, ‘I’d love to write a book,’” Bill said. “But maybe the reason a lot of people don’t finish their book is because they don’t know that they would ever be able to actually get it in print.”

Honing their craftsWith careers in education, Bill and Audrey only recently discovered their passions for writing and photography. About four years ago, the couple joined an eastern Iowa writers guild created by English teachers. Audrey is also part of a photography video club and the Iowa Poetry Association.

Last year, when Audrey published “Take A Visual Walk,” it was a children’s book featuring a poem she wrote. It included her own nature photography and the photos of some of her friends. She wanted to find a way to put her poetry and photography together, she explained.

Audrey’s first published art, however, was seen was in Bill’s first book, “Come Drive With Me!” She illustrated the front cover and page breaks throughout the book.

“(It) made me nervous to put my own artwork out there because I wasn’t used to it (yet),” Audrey said.

Now, with two forms of her artwork published, Audrey is working on more children’s books, she said. Her next will be titled, “Grandma, I Wish I Lived on a Farm,” inspired by her six-year-old grandson. She took him to a local “barnyard days” event with baby chicks and ducks. The book compares farm life and city life.

“As we walked across the parking lot holding hands he goes, ‘Grandma, I wish I lived on a farm,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s a good book,’” Audrey said. “(The book is) comparing, in town I can have one pet, and in the country I can have all the pets I want. In town, I pick up plastic Easter eggs; in the country, I can pick up real eggs from the chickens. Just kind of back and forth.”Bill is currently at work on his third and fourth books and has ideas for many others. One is a book of games and tournaments he has put together for his students over the years. The other is about lessons he learned from various people throughout his life, whether he was close to them or not.

Preserving family roots through hobbies

Bill returns to Kenosha often, as much of his family still lives in the area. One of his brothers owns a tree service on their family’s farm. And he has other siblings around the county. Bill and Audrey attended the Kenosha County Fair in August to sell their books, which both said they enjoyed.

“One of the things about the Kenosha County Fair that really struck me was that everybody was happy,” Audrey said. “I don’t know how many times during that week that we were there that we’d say, ‘how are you doing today?’ And then people would say, ‘I am blessed.’”

Bill’s second book, “Time to Ship Another Steer,” is about his upbringing on his family farm in Kenosha. He wrote the book to preserve these stories for his grandchildren, he said.

“Not even knowing at first whether there’d be any potential to market it, we wrote it for our grandkids and for our great (nieces and nephews),” Bill said.

While publishing writing and artwork are relatively new to the Muellers, they encourage people of all ages to experiment with new hobbies and creative outlets.

“We find teachers that are afraid to retire because they don’t know what they’re gonna do with themselves,” Bill said. “You know, my dad was buried on his 99th birthday. If I live to be as old as my dad, I will never finish everything that I wanted to finish.”

“Photography or anything, whatever you love, do it,” Audrey said.