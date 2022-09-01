Kenosha adjusts city trash collection for Labor Day

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection in Kenosha on Monday, Sept. 5, in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of September 12.

To request collection of brush, tires, or bulk garbage, please call the Public Works Department at 262-653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day. City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday, so plan ahead to schedule special pickups.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St. is closed on Mondays. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are two ways bulk drop-off tickets can be purchased: online or in-person at City Hall, 625 52nd St., Room 305; any previously purchased paper bulk tickets will be honored. To purchase online, visit www.kenosha.org and click the “Bulk Waste Ticket Pay Online” button.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be closed Monday. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 if you have any questions.