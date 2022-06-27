Kenosha Airport Commission to consider new business jet hangar, operations

A special meeting of the Kenosha Airport Commission Wednesday will include the “conceptual” development of a new hangar for Stein’s Aircraft, a fixed base operator at the airport. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Kenosha Regional Airport Terminal Building Conference Room.

In a proposal for Waukesha-based Stein’s Aircraft Services, a new 79,159-square-foot hangar would be built just south of two current Stein’s hangars. It would be a new maintenance facility and would include parts storage, equipment storage, locker rooms, private offices, a breakroom, a conference room and pilot lounges.

The hangar would also include a new aircraft storage space for a “private entity” managed by Stien’s. The unnamed client’s space would include parking, pilot lounges, administration office, private viewing balconies and a separate floor for the private use of the owner.

Keller Inc., the company that would manage the construction of the project, described the building as having a “mix of architecturally pleasing exterior materials,” including “lots of glass to give it a high-end look.”

“The intent of the new hangar is for it to be the showpiece of Kenosha Regional Airport,” the proposal stated.

Economic impact

In an accompanying statement from Stein’s Aircraft Services, the facility would sell 350,000 gallons of fuel a year, with 18 cents of “flowage fee” paid per gallon to the airport. Approximately 20 new employees would be hired, most of them in skilled jobs. The lease paid to the city for the land under the hangar and ramp space, would be approximately $40,000, the statement from Stein’s said.

An approval from the Airport Commission is a first step, however. The Plan Commission, the City Council and various city departments will have to weigh in to move the project ahead.

Runway discussion

Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s Airport Commission meeting is a document from the state discussing weight limits on the airport’s runways based on increased frequency of business jet operations.

The document was an email from Hal Davis, airport compliance manager of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aeronautics. It addressed the addition of heavier and more frequent business-related aircraft at the airport. The memo from Davis said the airport had been approached by its existing FBO operator “about a prospect of bringing in a Boeing 737 business jet” for “52 annual operations.”

Davis’s memo said: “Arrival weight for the aircraft is expected to be 120,000 pounds. The operator anticipates the aircraft would depart at 160,000 pounds 15 times and 140,000 pounds 11 times.”

The memo from the state aeronautics bureau compliance manager, does not indicate who would be operating the jet, a client, or if the aircraft would based in Kenosha. The memo was written in response to a determination as to how much those flights would increase the degradation of the runway surface and shorten the life expectancy of the runway.

The Business Jet series from Boeing are versions of its jet airliners with modifications to serve the corporate jet market. With auxiliary belly fuel tanks the aircraft’s range can extend to over 6,000 nautical miles.

