Kenosha Airport U.S. Customs building set for Plan Commission approval

A request to build a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at Kenosha Regional Airport will be heard by the Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday.
According to documents prepared by city staff, the new construction would be located immediately south of the current terminal building.
“The building would be used to screen international travelers to the airport,” a backup document for the meeting states.
Kenosha Regional Airport does not currently have a dedicated U.S. Customs operations building. When required, a Customs officer is sent from the Racine airport to inspect incoming international cargoes, passengers and crews. Kenosha Airport Director Corey Reed said not having a dedicated Customs facility has put the airport at a competitive disadvantage.
“Both Racine and Waukegan have Customs services,” Reed explained. “Now, when an international flight lands (in Kenosha), Customs officers have to drive down from Racine to do their inspections.”
Or worse, he noted, a Kenosha-based airplane will sometimes land at Racine for inspection purposes, and then need to make an additional hop to return to its home hangar in Kenosha.
“We wanted a designated facility in Kenosha,” Reed added. “It’s just not practical to keep operating without one. We see this as benefiting our current customers.”
The 2,800-square-foot facility may also help attract future business, Reed suggested. Previous attempts to place a Customs office in an existing airport building or hangar did not get off the ground.
The Plan commission will consider the recommendations of the airport director and city staff. The Plan Commission will issue a conditional-use permit for the building as the next step, if it approves.
Kenosha Regional Airport is a city-owned public-use airport and is an air traffic-controlled general aviation facility with no scheduled passenger service. According to public sources, as of September 2020, there were 190 aircraft based at the airport: 144 single-engine, 18 multi-engine, 21 jet, six helicopter and one glider.
