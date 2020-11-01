Kenosha area hospitals have plenty of capacity amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kenosha County hospitals are not running out of rooms to treat people with COVID-19, hospital presidents said Friday, despite an increasing number of residents testing positive for the disease.
“We have plenty of capacity right now,” said Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedert South.
All of Froedert’s COVID-19 patients are housed on two floors in the Downtown campus building.
“The Kenosha campus could handle up to 100 COVID patients; we have the equipment, we have the rooms, we have the ventilators.,” Schmidt said.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Froedert Kenosha ranges between 15 and 28 per day.
“Any given day we will have three to five admissions and three to five discharges,” Schmidt said. “Ninety percent of the patients are here three to six days, receive their therapeutic care and they go home.”
Likewise, as of Friday there were 18 COVID-19 patients at Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, president Lisa Just said.
Schmidt said there has not been a correlation between spikes in the number of positive cases being reported and increased hospitalizations. Those patients who are hospitalized usually arrive sick and are tested there.
“They know they are really sick and when they show up at the emergency room we test them,” he said.
Treatment method
Patients are getting a mix of Remdesivir, Dexamethasone (an anti-inflammatory) and antibody platelets as part of the Mayo Clinic program.
“Those seem to the therapies that get them turned around in the three to six days,” Schmidt said. “About two to three months ago getting Remdesivir was hard to do. But we are able to get it now.”
In rare cases a patient needs a ventilator.
“The most number of patients I can recall here on a ventilator at one time was three, and that’s a long time ago,” Schmidt said. “Hardly any of the patients get ventilators anymore.”
Plans if space needed
Schmidt said if the number of people hospitalized increased to 75, plans are in place for staff and resources to shift to Froedert Kenosha. However, as of right now, that is not needed.
Just said the plan at Aurora Kenosha includes proactively converting spaces previously used for intensive care, such as post-surgical units and procedural areas, which expands the ability to treat critical care patients.
"We are seeing an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations across our system,” Just said. “While this is an evolving situation, we have surge plans in place for increased patient volume and are managing our capacity at a system-level by coordinating with our hospitals and expanding capacity where needed.”
Just said Aurora Kenosha is part of a large system that has the “flexibility to allocate resources when and where needed to meet our patients' needs.”
“In fact, we have had nurses from Milwaukee head north to support our team in Green Bay, and soon will have more from Illinois,” Just said.
Both Schmidt and Just added the hospital systems have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
“With COVID-19 with us for the foreseeable future, our supply of PPE to protect our team members and patients remains strong,” Just said.
Just asked for the community’s help in slowing the spread.
“This is a highly contagious virus that can affect anyone and can have serious symptoms,” Just said. “It is essential that our communities continue to take the necessary precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, vigilant hand hygiene, masking, avoiding large gatherings and staying home when you are ill.”
