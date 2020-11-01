Kenosha area hospitals have plenty of capacity amid COVID-19 pandemic

Treatment method

Patients are getting a mix of Remdesivir, Dexamethasone (an anti-inflammatory) and antibody platelets as part of the Mayo Clinic program.

“Those seem to the therapies that get them turned around in the three to six days,” Schmidt said. “About two to three months ago getting Remdesivir was hard to do. But we are able to get it now.”

In rare cases a patient needs a ventilator.

“The most number of patients I can recall here on a ventilator at one time was three, and that’s a long time ago,” Schmidt said. “Hardly any of the patients get ventilators anymore.”

Plans if space needed

Schmidt said if the number of people hospitalized increased to 75, plans are in place for staff and resources to shift to Froedert Kenosha. However, as of right now, that is not needed.

Just said the plan at Aurora Kenosha includes proactively converting spaces previously used for intensive care, such as post-surgical units and procedural areas, which expands the ability to treat critical care patients.