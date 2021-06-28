Kenosha-based Jockey International Inc. strikes deal to purchase Jack Andrea Building

Jockey International Inc. has reached an agreement to purchase the Jack Andrea building at 2401 60th Street in Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood.

The building is across the street from Jockey headquarters.

Jack Andrea announced in January 2021 that the business would be temporarily closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are delighted that Jockey, our neighbor of over 100 years, is taking over our building,” said David Andrea. “Like us, their family is deeply rooted in this community and committed to our neighborhood. We know they will continue to be positive custodians of our home for the past 110 years. Our family feels grateful and blessed to have had the support of multiple generations of Kenoshans. It was truly a joy to go to work every day. "

Jack Andrea’s was founded in 1911 by Giacomo Andrea who set up shop in a piano crate selling tobacco and candies to men and women from the Vincent Springs factory. Years later, Giacomo opened the store and soda fountain. During the 110 years in business, four generations of the Andrea family have owned and operated the store and café.