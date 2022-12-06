Kenosha church's locker program to help unsheltered residents

The unsheltered homeless population will be able to better protect their few possessions are secured if community response to a local church’s Locker Project is successful.

Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Road, has long been an advocate for the homeless.

The church council acted earlier this fall to offer lockers to the unsheltered as an option for them to store their backpack and sleeping bag.

The church has been a Meals that Matter site for the Shalom Center Soup Kitchen on Monday and Wednesday evenings since 2018.

In the course of feeding people over the last four years, church volunteers have gotten to know them as individuals.

Some of the individuals are homeless, sleeping outside. Unfortunately, the Shalom Center and other facilities don’t have space for everyone. Some people who that are living outdoors often find shelter life too confining or not controlled enough to feel safe.

“These folks cram their essentials into a backpack and if they are lucky, they have a good sleeping bag,” explained volunteer Marieta Huff. “I often hear them say that all of their stuff was gone when they went to retrieve it after work or an appointment. Either it was stolen or a groundskeeper found it under a bush and threw it away. This is a catastrophe for them.”

Keeping their gear dry is also a challenge. “The saying on the street is, ‘Wet is dead’ when it’s cold,” she said.

Project leaders have made headway, carefully choosing a dozen lockers that are just big enough for a backpack and sleeping bag. The plan is to install the lockers in the southwest outside wall of the church building which faces the Kenosha County Intake Building. Hopefully, this should be a deterrent to vandalism.

The project will cost about $1,000. If the goal is met, project leaders will use excess funds for the church’s ongoing provision of clothing, toiletries, backpacks, sleeping bags and bus tokens for their guests.

Those wishing to donate to the project can make checks payable to Immanuel United Methodist Church and write “Lockers” on the memo line and mail to: Immanuel at 5410 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53140