Kenosha City Council set to vote on city development director, clerk-treasurer appointments

The Kenosha City Council is set to hire a new city development director and a clerk-treasurer.

The council is scheduled to vote tonight on the appointments of Timothy Casey for the job of development director and Matt Krauter as city clerk-treasurer. The meeting, being held via Zoom teleconference, begins at 7 p.m. Access by calling 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656 and use meeting ID code 941 2428 6681.

Casey replaces Jeff Labahn and Krauter replaces Debra Salas. Both Labahn and Salas were longtime city employees who retired earlier this year.

Casey most recently was the director of economic development for the Waukesha County Center for Growth, a non-profit organization designed to grow business and communities in Waukesha County. According to city documents, in his four years as director of the agency, 90 companies invested more than $250 million in capital expenditures and created and retained more than 2,000 jobs.

Casey, who has 30 years of experience in community and economic development, has also served as the economic development administrator for the City of Brookfield and Milwaukee County. He will serve a probationary period of 12 months and earn $10,728 per month, according to the city.