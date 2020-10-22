Kenosha city government meetings to remain virtual through end of year

In Kenosha County, 4,555 have confirmed positive cases, including 78 new cases as of Wednesday; 46,139 have also test negative, since the start of the pandemic. The county has had 74 deaths due to COVID-19, with more than half (41) of occurring in people 50 to 79 years of age.

According to the county’s seven-day moving average data, the number of positive cases has been trending upward, nearly doubling, from 33 per day, at the start of the month, to 60 per day to date. During that span, the daily number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations also has tripled.

“It literally comes down to the COVID issue has again picked up, so it’s just being careful and we want to make sure people stay safe,” Antaramian said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virtual meetings since March

For the last seven months, the council and its committees have been participating in virtual meetings from their homes or sites other than City Hall via Zoom phone-in audio conference. The public also phones in to listen and/or participate. The mayor conducts council meetings from within the council chambers with a few staff present, mainly for tech support.