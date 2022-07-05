Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade float winners announced

The City of Kenosha has announced the 2022 Civic Veterans Parade float winners.

The parade took place on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Eleven floats that participated in the parade were judged this year: Cub Scouts Pack 567, The Greasers, Indian Trail Cheerleading, Kenosha Blue Line/ Kenosha Komets Hockey, Kenosha Community Sailing Center, Kenosha County Democratic Party, Kenosha Moose Lodge No. 286, Navy Club of America Ship 40, Republican Party of Kenosha County, Snap-on and Southport Kidz Adventure Camp.

Snap-on was honored with best in show as decided by City of Kenosha Community Relations Liaison Kris Kochman. Designated parade float judges decided the winners for other criteria, including artistic excellence, patriotism, spirit/energy, hometown pride and best use of theme. Visit Kenosha Marketing Director Laura Gregorski and Kaiser's owner Dana Nelson were the float judges this year.

The parade float results are as follows:

Snap-on: 1st in patriotism; 2nd in best use of theme; 3rd in artistic excellence; 3rd in spirit/energy

The Greasers: 1st in artistic excellence; 3rd in best use of theme

Kenosha County Democratic Party: 3rd in patriotism; 3rd in hometown pride

Indian Trail Cheerleading: 1st in spirit/energy

Kenosha Blue Line/Kenosha Komets Hockey: 1st in hometown pride; 2nd in spirit/energy

Republican Party of Kenosha County: 2nd in patriotism; 2nd in hometown pride

Kenosha Moose Lodge No. 286: 1st in best use of theme; 2nd in artistic excellence

Among Kochman’s favorite elements of the parade this year was the recognition Vietnam War veterans who rode by in a city trolley. She was also impressed with Navy Band Great Lakes, which led off the parade and Zumba with Lili featuring traditional Latin dancers.

Kochman said the parade had a fantastic turnout, possibly due to the sunny weather on Sunday, she said.

“(Turnout) was good last year, but I really noticed it was a much bigger crowd,” Kochman said. “I’ve heard more than one person say, ‘I’ve never seen so many people in downtown Kenosha.’”

