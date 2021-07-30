Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution to host neighborhood block party on Saturday

The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution will hold the first of what are planned to be many neighborhood block parties in Kenosha on Saturday to introduce their Violence Interruption Initiative to the community, bring people together, and facilitate access to local resources.

It will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at 25th Avenue and 54th Street in Kenosha.

Entitled “Hood Party Pt 1,” it will feature live performances from local artists, games and prizes for the kids, food, dancing, and resource tables. It is an event for the neighborhood to come together to have fun and build community.

KCOR’s team of “Violence Interrupters” will be running the performances and games, serving food, and spend time out in the crowd talking with people about the needs in the neighborhood.

The event will be preceded by a press conference at 10 a.m. The KCOR Neighborhood Violence Interruption & Prevention Program will host speakers includomg the founder of the original “Interrupters,” Tio Hardiman; Grace Lutheran Pastor Rev. Jonathan Barker, an organizer with KCOR minister Caliph Muab-El, and the KCOR Team.

