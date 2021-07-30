Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution to host neighborhood block party on Saturday

The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution will hold the first of what are planned to be many neighborhood block parties in Kenosha on Saturday to introduce their Violence Interruption Initiative to the community, bring people together, and facilitate access to local resources.
It will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at 25th Avenue and 54th Street in Kenosha.
Entitled “Hood Party Pt 1,” it will feature live performances from local artists, games and prizes for the kids, food, dancing, and resource tables. It is an event for the neighborhood to come together to have fun and build community.
KCOR’s team of “Violence Interrupters” will be running the performances and games, serving food, and spend time out in the crowd talking with people about the needs in the neighborhood.
The event will be preceded by a press conference at 10 a.m. The KCOR Neighborhood Violence Interruption & Prevention Program will host speakers includomg the founder of the original “Interrupters,” Tio Hardiman; Grace Lutheran Pastor Rev. Jonathan Barker, an organizer with KCOR minister Caliph Muab-El, and the KCOR Team.
“These events are all about showing that the community’s got the community’s back. We have the power to keep each other safe, to hold each other accountable, and to have a great time together while accomplishing all of that,” said Nick Dennis, KCOR president.
KCOR is a coalition of grassroots community leaders, organizations, and elected officials who have joined forces to craft and rally local communities around a program to address racial disparities, gun violence and safety in Kenosha.
The mission of KCOR is to develop and mobilize leaders to interrupt systemic racism and violence in Kenosha through peer support and de-escalation. Through a community and resource-based approach, KCOR mediates conflicts, reduces harmful police-community interactions, connects community members with needed services and care, and provides a support network dedicated to keeping people safe.
KCOR runs a 24 Hour Hotline (1-806-203-5267), which dispatches a team of trained KCOR Violence Interrupters to mediate conflict, prevent violence, and connect Kenoshans to resources. KCOR encourages community members to call this number if in need of support.
For other concerns please call KCOR’s information line, 1.262.671.0097, email at kenoshacor@gmail.com<mailto:kenoshacor@gmail.com, or follow KCOR on social media @KenoshaCOR.