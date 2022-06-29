Kenosha Coast Guard hosts open house Saturday, July 2, public invited

The Kenosha Coast Guard Station, 5036 Fourth Ave., will hold an open house Saturday afternoon, July 2, and invites the public to tour the station and boats.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Coast Guard merchandise will be available on a first come first serve basis. Guests can see displays of the gear used by the Coast Guard and enjoy activity stations for kids and adults alike.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct safety inspections at Southport Marina in conjunction with the event, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources representatives will be present to talk about what they do as well as show their own boat.

Ryan Huber, operations petty officer at the Kenosha station, said it would be “a good time for the family.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.