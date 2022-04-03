Kenosha Community Media hires new executive director

Kenosha Community Media has hired Kristie Matteau as their new part-time executive director.

Matteau will replace Daniel Miskinis, who served as the interim executive director after Executive Director John Bloner, retired in January.

Matteau brings moree than 15 years of non-profit expertise to the organization. She holds bachelor’s degrees in Anthropology and Art History, a master’s degree in Communication, and is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Kenosha.

In addition to her role at KCM, she serves as the Director of Human Resources and Foundation Relations for the Kenosha Achievement Center, and is involved in the community, serving on the Lemon Street Gallery board and the Leadership Kenosha Steering Committee.

“Kenosha Community Media is an asset to local nonprofits, helping to increase the visibility of their mission and events within the community. Many organizations and students like my son benefit from The Hub, KCM’s digital media lab located at the Southwest Library. Kenosha Community Media lifts up and strengthens the great work happening in our community and I’m excited to be part of it” Matteau said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0