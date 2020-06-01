Kenosha Council members support peaceful protests, condemn nighttime riots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City Council members Monday night expressed gratitude for law enforcement and first responders while supporting the peaceful demonstrations that occurred Sunday in Kenosha.

But they condemned those who brought rioting and vandalism later that night, even making the distinction between demonstrators who meant to be taken seriously about police brutality and ones who would beget violence for its own sake.

Ald. Jan Michalski said that most people who were protesting and demanding justice were not the same people who caused problems Sunday night.

“Most of the protesters were peaceful. Most of the protesters wanted justice. They weren’t demanding vengeance, they wanted justice,” Michalski said. “To equate one with the other is a mistake. Most of the protesters, with the best of their intentions wanted to be heard on a matter of justice. The antics of those that came afterwards were totally a disgrace and a shame and an embarrassment to this city.”

Ald. Anthony Kennedy praised law enforcement and first responders for their courage. “I cannot thank them enough for what had to be a very difficult evening,” he said.