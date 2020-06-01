Kenosha Council members support peaceful protests, condemn nighttime riots

City Council members Monday night expressed gratitude for law enforcement and first responders while supporting the peaceful demonstrations that occurred Sunday in Kenosha.
But they condemned those who brought rioting and vandalism later that night, even making the distinction between demonstrators who meant to be taken seriously about police brutality and ones who would beget violence for its own sake.
Ald. Jan Michalski said that most people who were protesting and demanding justice were not the same people who caused problems Sunday night.
“Most of the protesters were peaceful. Most of the protesters wanted justice. They weren’t demanding vengeance, they wanted justice,” Michalski said. “To equate one with the other is a mistake. Most of the protesters, with the best of their intentions wanted to be heard on a matter of justice. The antics of those that came afterwards were totally a disgrace and a shame and an embarrassment to this city.”
Ald. Anthony Kennedy praised law enforcement and first responders for their courage. “I cannot thank them enough for what had to be a very difficult evening,” he said.
Kennedy reminded the audience of the greater violence in other cities as a result of the protests calling for justice for African Americans who have suffered and died due to police brutality, the most recent being George Floyd, 46, who was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee. Floyd’s death on May 25, captured on video, showed him in pain while pleading with police that he can't breathe before he died. Derek Chauvin, a white man formerly an officer with the Minneapolis police department, was arrested and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. A medical examiner’s report Monday indicated Floyd’s death was homicide due to asphyxiation.
Kennedy thanked all those involved with Sunday’s “efforts to protect this city and protect life.”
Kennedy, who stood with demonstrators from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, said he saw people who were passionate, angry, articulate and “who were lawful in their protest.”
“For those people, I say to them, `Thank you for being out there, thank you for bringing attention to a concern, a hurt, that all of us are experiencing throughout the country’,” he said. “For those who were demonstrating, sharing their pain, sharing their concern, wanting to have their voice heard, I want to thank them.”
“To those who are rioting in our city, to those who were putting life in danger…engaging our police in acts of violence, to those who were destroying property in our community, I condemn your actions and I condemn you,” he said. “Your actions will not stop people from voicing their concern.”
Kennedy called on elected officials and law enforcement to speak out collectively against the methods used by police in Minneapolis that resulted in Floyd’s death. He urged the them to call a press conference to say that they don’t condone those methods as effective policing and for a town hall style forum for the community to discuss the issues in a structured environment.
Ald. Patrick Juliana praised how law enforcement, fire department and the National Guard coordinated efforts in response to the vandalism and rioting and reports of other violence that occurred after sundown.
“What happened last night was actually minimal compared to what it could’ve been” he said.
He called what happened to Floyd “a great injustice that was done” to him and his family.
He was troubled, however, by the acts of violence and called them shameful.
Juliana who likened the protest to the anti-war demonstrations of the Vietnam era. described people holding anti-law enforcement signs and an American Flag dragged upside down, marked with a profanity condemning the U.S.
“There were other things I’d seen that were totally disheartening,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
Ald. Rocco La Macchia, chairman of the Public Safety and Welfare committee, thanked the mayor, county executive, police and sheriff’s departments and the National Guard, saying that they backed the city’s fire department with “every call they had.”
“My hats off to everybody,” he said.
Mayor John Antaramian reserved addressing the matter directly, but said he would make a number of comments in the “next day or two” pertaining to Sunday’s incidents.
