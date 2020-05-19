Kenosha County applicants sought for 2020 Cropley Scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship.

The Foundation invites Kenosha County residents who are currently attending a university, college or technical college in the state of Wisconsin to apply for the Cropley Scholarships. All academic majors are welcome to apply.

All applications for the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarships must be submitted by email to: scholarships@kenoshafoundation.org. Deadline for applications is Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Application forms for the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship can be found at the Foundation’s website, www.kenoshafoundation.org.

In addition to proof of Grade Point Average (GPA), such as a college transcript, all applicants must complete an application form and respond to the following questions:

How you are currently paying for your education?

What you are studying at college/university and why?

What do you want to do once you complete your academic studies?