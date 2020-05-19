Kenosha County applicants sought for 2020 Cropley Scholarships

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship.
The Foundation invites Kenosha County residents who are currently attending a university, college or technical college in the state of Wisconsin to apply for the Cropley Scholarships. All academic majors are welcome to apply.
All applications for the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarships must be submitted by email to: scholarships@kenoshafoundation.org. Deadline for applications is Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Application forms for the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship can be found at the Foundation’s website, www.kenoshafoundation.org.
In addition to proof of Grade Point Average (GPA), such as a college transcript, all applicants must complete an application form and respond to the following questions:
How you are currently paying for your education?
What you are studying at college/university and why?
What do you want to do once you complete your academic studies?
Short answers are required for each question. Applicant’s responses should be well-written, clear and concise. The Foundation strongly encourages that the applicant have a family member or friend review the responses before they submit their application.
To obtain an application form, go to the Foundation’s home page (www.kenoshafoundation.org) and click on the logo for the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship (see below). A copy of the application form is attached.
Recipients of the Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship will be announced later this summer.
In 2019, the Foundation awarded three Cropley Scholarships — each worth $3,000 — to students attending Carthage College, UW-Madison and UW-Parkside.
Eligibility requirements
To be eligible for the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship, an applicant must:
Be a resident of Kenosha County.
Be an undergraduate enrolled at an accredited college/university located in the state of Wisconsin and have completed at least one year of study.
Have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (GPA) out of 4.0.
Submit a scholarship application form, proof of GPA (such as a college transcript) and a photo.
About the scholarship
Established by the late Ward Cropley, the former head of classified advertising at the Kenosha News, and his wife Jesse Cropley, the fund provides scholarships to students, currently enrolled in college and who are students in financial need, “to help them continue and/or complete their education.”
Ward Cropley, who retired in 1962 after 43 years with the Kenosha News, established the scholarship endowment fund to provide financial assistance to “needy and worthy students, who are desirous of and ambitious to receive a college, university, or other higher education, and who without financial assistance, would be unable to acquire such college, university or higher education.”
Since 2015, the Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded 20 Cropley Scholarships totaling $54,500.
The Kenosha Community Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship Fund welcomes contributions from the community — all donations to the fund are fully tax-deductible. Send donations to: Kenosha Community Foundation’s Cropley Scholarship, 600 52nd Street, Suite 110, Kenosha, WI 53140.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!