Kenosha County Bike-to-Work weeks coming up

The City of Kenosha and Kenosha County have announced their joint annual Bike-to Work weeks returns Saturday, which encourages residents to commute by bicycle and experience the beauty of Kenosha.

Starting June 4 and running until June 18, the two week event is bookended by the Kenosha County Bike Rodeo on Saturday, June 4 and the Dairy Air ride to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday, June 18.

County and city officials encouraged residents to enjoy the warmer weather and natural beauty of Kenosha while practicing proper bicycle and vehicle safety.

“With spring in full bloom and summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get out and explore our county on a bicycle,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “And whether you’re riding or driving, it’s also a good time to remember the rules of the road, and to take steps to help keep bicyclists safe on our roads and trails.”

Mayor John Antaramian also encouraged people to get out on two wheels during the coming weeks.

“I hope citizens take this opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a bike ride,” Antaramian said. “Our lakefront parks and paths provide a beautiful setting to go for a ride.”

The Bike to Work Weeks Contest will offer prizes to those who cycle to work during the event. Riders may submit one entry for each day they participate online at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest.

Winners will be drawn at random, with prizes including “bicycle-themed” clothing, bike equipment, passes to local attractions and more.

The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo is a free event held at the Kenosha Moose Lodge aiming to promote bike safety and general safety on Kenosha’s trails for people of all ages.

Starting at 9 a.m. on June 4 with an organized ride starting at the Highway JR parking lot in the far-southeast corner of Petrifying Springs Park, the ride will continue on off-street trails to the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

Activities will begin at the lodge at 9:30 a.m., including a rodeo bike skills course for children, a bike safety class, free bicycle safety checks, food and raffles. Festivities conclude at 11 a.m. with the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction.

Participants in the organized ride will get a free hotdog and chips at the Moose Lodge. Non-riders may purchase meals for $2, with proceeds going to the Kenosha Police Explorers.

The Dairy Air Bike Ride is a free, organized ride from Silver Lake Park Beach to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, to be held this year at the Elfering Farm, 15324 Horton Road in Bristol.

The group ride will begin at 7 a.m. on June 18 with a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department squad following the back of the pack for safety purposes.

Pre-registration for the ride is encouraged at http://dairyairbikeride2022.eventbrite.com/. For those who ride or drive there, the Dairy Breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast tickets are $10 (free for kids under 6) and are available at the event while supplies last

Bike-to-Work Weeks are supported by the county executive and mayor, the Kenosha County

Board, the Kenosha City Council, the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors and the Kenosha County

Multiuse Trail Committee. Total Cyclery and Southport Bikes and Boards are also major

sponsors.

The Bike Rodeo is presented by Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha, the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors and Bike Kenosha.

A few safety tips for bicycle riders:

Wear a helmet.

• Wear bright clothing and use bike lights.

• Ride with traffic, not against it.

• Use hand signals and follow all traffic laws and signals.

Some safety tips for bicycle-friendly motorists:

• Allow at least three feet of space when passing bicyclists.

• Don’t park or drive in bike lanes.

• Check for bicyclists before opening your door.

And, finally, a tip for riders and drivers:

• Put down your phone! Distractions can kill.

