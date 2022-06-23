Kenosha County Board member to host forum for Republican sheriff candidates

A Kenosha County Board supervisor will host a Republican county sheriffs’ candidate forum Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.

County Board supervisor Brian Thomas will moderate the event, which is open to the public. All four Republican sheriff candidates – Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran, Officer Albert Brian Gonzales, County Deputy Ray Rowe and County Sgt. David Zoerner – will attend. Thomas will not host a forum for Democratic candidates since only one Democrat seeking the office. Lake County Deputy James Simmons, is running.

After Thomas welcomes the attendees, each candidate will have two minutes to give an opening statement. Thomas will then ask the candidates questions in a rotating order, and they will each have 90 seconds to respond. Thomas said some question topics will include candidates’ management styles, thoughts on the opioid crisis and how they plan to uphold the Constitution.

After each candidate has answered four questions, there will be a 10-minute break. During this time, attendees can write their questions for the candidates on index cards that Thomas will provide. After the break, candidates will answer these questions.

Candidates will each have two minutes to give closing remarks. Thomas said he does not know exactly how long the forum will last, but attendees will have the opportunity to talk to candidates afterward. Follow-up questions will not be allowed, he said, so attendees can ask candidates any further questions after the forum.

Thomas said anyone can come to the forum, regardless of political ideology.

“We want as many people [as possible] to know where our future county sheriff [stands] on these topics,” Thomas said. “It’s finding that great combination of questions that will hopefully pull out information and answers that will give people a better idea on how they want to vote.”

Thomas said they will not be livestreaming the event, but it will be recorded and posted online afterward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.