Kenosha County COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward

Freiheit said “burden” is the case rate per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks. Greater than 100 is considered high. Kenosha is at 160.

Freiheit said there is “evidence people think this is no longer a threat and are taking more risks.” She encourages people to continue wearing masks, maintaining social distance and thoroughly washing their hands.

“It is a protective measure,” Freiheit said of the practice of wearing a mask. “It is not a farce. It is something that can truly help people when out in public.”

While the goal early on was to flatten the curve, Freiheit said the new goal is to decrease the impact through harm reduction.

“We must change with the climate and culture of the pandemic and focus our efforts on protection and the most vulnerable among us; those at highest risk,” she said.

Freiheit said the health department will continue to work with businesses on safe practices; with schools on efforts to secure PPE equipment; to ensure health equity; and to improve data mapping and reporting.