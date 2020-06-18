Kenosha County COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward

Four counties in Wisconsin are still seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases, but Kenosha County is not one of them, Kenosha County health officer Jen Freiheit said.
“Our numbers have been decreasing, but not to the extent that we want to see,” Freiheit said during her weekly teleconference address to the Kenosha County Board. “Dare I say that we are stabilizing?”
Freiheit said Kenosha County is averaging 13 to 15 new cases of COVID-19 per day, which represents a decrease. But the county has still not charted a 14-day downward trajectory.
As of Thursday, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County reached 1,399 cases, up 25 since Monday. The number of deaths has remained at 37 for more than a week. Ten people remained hospitalized, three of whom are on ventilators.
Seventy-one percent of the COVID-19 positive cases in Kenosha County are considered to have recovered since the first confirmed case March 16.
Freiheit said the county has not seen an increase in the number of positive cases as a result of recent peaceful protests. The number of positive cases in the 18-29 age category in May was 159; for June, there are 63 to date.
“Kenosha County is also still classified as having a high burden,” Freiheit said. “We’re one of only six counties in Wisconsin classified that way.”
Freiheit said “burden” is the case rate per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks. Greater than 100 is considered high. Kenosha is at 160.
Freiheit said there is “evidence people think this is no longer a threat and are taking more risks.” She encourages people to continue wearing masks, maintaining social distance and thoroughly washing their hands.
“It is a protective measure,” Freiheit said of the practice of wearing a mask. “It is not a farce. It is something that can truly help people when out in public.”
While the goal early on was to flatten the curve, Freiheit said the new goal is to decrease the impact through harm reduction.
“We must change with the climate and culture of the pandemic and focus our efforts on protection and the most vulnerable among us; those at highest risk,” she said.
Freiheit said the health department will continue to work with businesses on safe practices; with schools on efforts to secure PPE equipment; to ensure health equity; and to improve data mapping and reporting.
She said two population health studies will be conducted in the state by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, the state Department of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin System. One will be an antibody study and the other is related to wastewater.
“I am hoping to have some of these studies in Kenosha County, and have requested such,” Freiheit said.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.