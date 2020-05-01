Kenosha County COVID-19 cases top 500; 13th death reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County jumped sharply for the second day in a row, with 514 people testing positive for the virus.

The county also had its 13th death from the virus, an 80-year-old man.

Kenosha County’s cases have increased by 228 since Monday, part of the boost coming after members of the Wisconsin National Guard were asked to test all the inmates and staff at the Kenosha County Detention Center and the Kenosha jail. Seventy-nine inmates and five staff members tested positive.

Wisconsin saw a record increase in new positives Friday, with 460 new cases bringing the statewide total to 7,314 with 327 deaths.

Kenosha County has the third-highest number of cases in Wisconsin behind Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Brown County cases — many associated with meatpacking plants in Green Bay — continue to surge, with 1,175 total cases by Friday and a state-high infection rate of 452 cases per 100,000 residents.

