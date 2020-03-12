Kenosha County declares state of emergency amid coronavirus precautions

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks about his tenure in office at the Kenosha News on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
County Executive Jim Kreuser today declared a state of emergency in Kenosha County in an effort to guard against the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
As of this afternoon, there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Kenosha County.
However, with one case now reported in neighboring Lake County, Ill., and six positive cases to date across Wisconsin, Kenosha County officials are seeking to be proactive to minimize the virus’ effects here.
Kenosha County’s action comes as Gov. Tony Evers has also made a statewide emergency declaration.
“Our foremost priority is to protect the health and safety of Kenosha County’s residents and employees from coronavirus,” Kreuser said. “These declarations on the county and state levels are aimed at positioning us to receive resources to minimize the effects of what the World Health Organization has officially declared a pandemic.”
The Kenosha County Division of Health continues to monitor the 2019 coronavirus very closely for further developments to ensure that public health is safeguarded.
For further updates, follow the Kenosha County Division of Health on its Facebook page at
www.facebook.com/KenoshaCountyHealth.
