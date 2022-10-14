Kenosha County Democratic Party announces 2022 special award winners to be honored at banquet Oct. 16

The Kenosha County Democratic Party has announced the winners of four 2022 special awards that will be presented at the party's annual banquet on Oct. 16.

Adelene Greene will be presented with the Democracy in Action award. This is a new award category. The criteria for this award include being a Kenosha County resident who is is not necessarily a member of the Democratic Party but one who has demonstrated a willingness to work cooperatively with the Democratic Party and who demonstrates civic-minded ideals through actions and whose work benefits the community in ways that further the values of democracy.

From her work as Workforce Development Director for the County of Kenosha and since her retirement, Greene has been a force herself in working to level the playing field in our community, advocating for justice, and educating the public about where greater equity is needed. As Leader of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism (KCDR), she has brought many issues to the public - from those related to education to criminal justice to ethnic bias. The KCDR has been instrumental in promoting "courageous conversations" that bring together many in the community for respectful dialogue.

The KCDP will also present its Community Organization of the Year award to the Leaders of Kenosha. The award is presented to a Kenosha County Organization or a local chapter of a National Organization which demonstrate ideals that closely identify with the platform of the Democratic Party and whose work benefits the community in ways that further the values of the Democratic Party. Past recipients of this award are: UAW Local 72 Section

LOK has been at the forefront of local activism and the transformation in our community that has been happening since 2020. The organization is headed by Tanya McLean, Erica Ness and Ariel Crowder. They have successfully planned protests around racial justice, police reform, and reproductive rights. LOK is currently working on voter registration efforts and yielding great results while also encouraging early voting.

Kyle Flood is being recognized the first Young Democrat of the Year award which will also be presented at the banquet on Oct. 16. This award is presented to a passionate young leader who is a member of the KCDP who works hard to help advance the cause of justice and democracy in our community by demonstrating the ideals of the Democratic Party.

Flood has worked since he was 18 to promote and work for the values and issues the Democratic Party stands for. He is involved at both the local and the Congressional District level of the Democratic Party in a number of ways. He serves as the leader of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Young Dems and is also the head of the Labor Caucus. At only 18, Flood was elected to serve as a member of the Kenosha Unified School Board and worked toward a better education for students and better conditions for staff.

Lori Hawkins will be presented with the Democrat of the Year award at the banquet. This is an annual award presented to one active member of the party who in an exemplary manner demonstrates the ideals of the party.

Hawkins, who is currently serving her second term as the Chair of the KCDP, has faced unprecedented challenges with steady leadership of the local party. She stepped into her leadership role just before the start of the COVID pandemic which presented challenges to keeping members engaged virtually during an important presidential election year, enlisting poll workers, swinging court decisions relating to voting and working to make sure voters understood their options to vote safely during the pandemic. Through Hawkins’s efforts, the KCDP has been active in community events such as Black Wall Street, Pride, Jazzfest, numerous parades throughout the county, the county fair, voter registration events, environment walks as well as organizing opportunities for the community to meet and interact with Democratic candidates. With her leadership, the Democratic Party of Kenosha County continues to create positive change in our community

The annual dinner will be held at the Vault in Kenosha, 625 57th Street Saturday with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through ActBlue: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/allthemarbles?fbclid=IwAR3tNIfMfYfukJzOE_wwOxiVbMOAyIZzfGXPQ8F2rxq3a3xiZ31z4pV0ddk.https://secure.actblue.com/donate/allthemarbles?fbclid=IwAR3tNIfMfYfukJzOE_wwOxiVbMOAyIZzfGXPQ8F2rxq3a3xiZ31z4pV0ddk