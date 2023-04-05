Tuesday's Spring Election showed a 44.5% registered voter turnout in Kenosha County, the highest rate for such an election in six years.

Nearly 43,000 registered voters across the county cast ballots according to the Kenosha County Clerk's Office. As of April 1, 2023, there were 96,234 registered voters in the county.

Based on county voter statistics, previous Spring turnout for non-presidential election years pale in comparison. Spring Election turnout was 31% in 2022 and 23% in 2021. This election even tops the 2020 Spring Election, a presidential election year, which had a 41% turnout.

According to the election results website, voters in 95 precincts throughout the county cast, 42,918 ballots in local and state races.

While the main draw across Wisconsin was the State Supreme Court race, with Democrat-backed Janet Protasiewicz winning both in Kenosha County and across Wisconsin, several local races saw upsets.

Village of Salem Lakes

The Salem Lakes Village Board will see new faces as challengers ousted incumbents in all four seats up for election, including board president.

Newcomer Rita Bucur, a Uline project manager, garnered 2,932 votes, or 66.1%, beating longtime Village Board President Diann Tesar, a Central High School teacher, who lost with 1,487 votes, or 33.52%, according to unofficial posted results from Kenosha County. The votes are not official until a canvass to be held April 11.

The trustees race, which had three seats up for election, registered similar results with challengers Kathryn Kelly Sweeting, Jared Young and Bill Barhyte topping the polls with candidates receiving 2,743 (22.68%), 2,709 (22.4%) and 2,446 votes (20.23%), respectively. The top three vote-getters earn seats on the board.

Norm Kazumura, a trustee candidate, received the fourth highest number of votes with 1,537, or 12.71%. A majority of village voters decided not to return incumbents Mike Culat and Ted Kmiec, who received the least number of votes with 1,318 (10.9%) and 1,283 (10.61%), respectively. Trustees and president races on the Salem Lakes Village Board were among the several contested local elections in the county Tuesday night.

Village of Pleasant Prairie

In another upset, first-time candidate James Kremer defeated incumbent Kristopher Keckler in the race Village Board trustee. Kremer received 2,865 votes, or 53.48%, to Keckler’s 2,459 votes, or 45.9%, to earn a seat on the board.

Village of Somers

In Somers, Village Board President George Stoner retained his seat receiving 1,189 votes, or 53.01%, in a victory over challenger Carson Wilkinson, the retired village fire chief, who received 1,046 votes, 46.63%.

With three seats available, voters returned trustees Jacqueline Klapproth Nelson and Jack Aupperle, with the incumbents earning 1,424 (32.37%) and 1,013 votes (23.03%), respectively. Newcomer Scott Fredrick received 1,122 votes, or 25.51%, rounding out the top three vote-getters for the three open seats. Challenger Dustin Thorpe came in fourth with 822 votes, or 18.69% of the vote.

Town of Randall

In the only contested race in the town, Supervisor Randy Kaskin retained his seat on the board earning 484 votes, or 51.81%, to challenger Nancy Kemp’s 393 votes, or 44.51% of the votes cast.

Town of Wheatland

In a battle for leadership on Wheatland’s Town Board, Brett Butler soundly defeated Brian Boeckenstedt, Tuesday night. Butler won the chairperson’s seat with 789 votes, or 74.57%, to Boeckenstedt’s 268, or 25.33%. There was no incumbent in the race after William Glembocki, the longtime chair, filed non-candidacy papers in December.

Municipal judges retain seats

In the race for municipal judge in Bristol, incumbent Steven Hurley earned victory with 885 votes, or 59.08%, defeating first-time challenger Xavier Solis who received 610 votes, or 40.72% of votes cast.