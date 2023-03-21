County officials are raising the alarm after a recent spate of three suspected drug overdose deaths over a five-day period in the City of Kenosha.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the wave of deaths was another reminder of the continuing toll illegal drugs and counterfeit prescription medications are taking on communities both locally and nationally.

According to Hall, all three cases were in the city, with two occurring on consecutive days. The specific causes of death won’t be confirmed until toxicology results arrive.

While it’s unknown if synthetic opioid fentanyl was involved in the cases, Hall said it continued to be a contributing factor in many confirmed overdose deaths in Kenosha County.

In 2021, 40 of the 53 toxicity deaths in Kenosha County involved the presence of fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, according to Medical Examiner’s Office data. In 2022, 33 of the 48 presently confirmed toxicity deaths involved fentanyl or a fentanyl analog. Some suspected cases are still pending toxicology results.

Hall said that life-saving resources are available to people struggling with substance abuse, and emphasized that recovery was possible.

“I strongly encourage people who are using and their loved ones to learn more about what’s available,” Hall said.

Resources for those struggling with substance abuse include:

• Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available at no cost from Kenosha County Public Health. More information about this program is available at narcantrainedkenosha.com, by calling 262-605-6741, or by sending an email to narcan@kenoshacounty.org.

• Fentanyl test strips are available from Kenosha County Public Health and are offered to people who receive Narcan. The strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances. Strips may be picked up from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Kenosha County Public Health Job Center Clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road. For more information, call 262-605-6775. They are also available from Vivent Health-Kenosha by calling 262-657-6644 or going online at viventhealth.org/locations/kenosha/.

• The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center links people with substance use disorder resources and can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555. More details, including a newly updated Kenosha County Behavioral Health Community Resources Guide, are available at www.kenoshacounty.org/263/Mental-Health-Substance-Abuse.

• The Kenosha County Crisis Hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.

• More information about other drug prevention and recovery programs and resources is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1844/Drug-Prevention-Programs and https://www.saveliveskenosha.org.