Kenosha County municipalities get $2.4 million in quarterly state transportation aid

Kenosha County communities received more than $2.4 million in transportation funding as part of the state’s final quarter distribution, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

Statewide, the quarterly distribution totaled $129,698,460. For calendar year 2020, local governments received more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) to support transportation related projects, a 10 percent increase over calendar year 2019 allocations.

“Fixing our roads and making sure folks can get from A to B or get products to market starts with ensuring our counties, towns and municipalities have the resources they need to serve our communities and maintain our local roads,” Evers said. “I’m proud we made funding for local roads a priority in our last budget, so Wisconsinites can stay connected and get to work, school, the doctor, or wherever they need to go safely.”

General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities.