Kenosha County municipalities get $2.4 million in quarterly state transportation aid

Kenosha County communities received more than $2.4 million in transportation funding as part of the state’s final quarter distribution, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
Statewide, the quarterly distribution totaled $129,698,460. For calendar year 2020, local governments received more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) to support transportation related projects, a 10 percent increase over calendar year 2019 allocations.
“Fixing our roads and making sure folks can get from A to B or get products to market starts with ensuring our counties, towns and municipalities have the resources they need to serve our communities and maintain our local roads,” Evers said. “I’m proud we made funding for local roads a priority in our last budget, so Wisconsinites can stay connected and get to work, school, the doctor, or wherever they need to go safely.”
General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities.
“Our local roads are a crucial element of the state’s transportation system,” Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Transportation Secretary-designee, said. “These roads represent the first mile of a farmer’s shipment of crops, or the last mile of a family’s vacation trip. That’s why Wisconsin’s entire transportation system depends on the condition of its local infrastructure.”
The final quarter payments to municipalities in Kenosha County are:
- Kenosha County - $854,663.
- City of Kenosha - $833,818 general aid; $75,301 connecting highway aid.
- Brighton - $10,525.
- Bristol - $35,910.
- Paddock Lake - $27,289.
- Paris - $5,006.
- Pleasant Prairie - $281,000.
- Randall - $26,336.
- Salem Lakes - $130,380.
- Somers (town) - $3,994.
- Somers (village) - $24,511.
- Twin Lakes - $79,329.
- Wheatland – $21,852.
Quarterly payments for cities, towns and villages are sent the first Monday in January, April, July and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.
The local assistance increase is part of more than $465 million in new funding for transportation projects included in the 2019-20 state budget, the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund.
In addition to the 10 percent GTA increase, the budget included $320 million in new funding for the State Highway Rehabilitation program and provided $90 million in one-time funding for the Local Roads Improvement Program-Supplement grant program.
