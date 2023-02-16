Kenosha County Public Health in cooperation with the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management has issued tips to help residents prepared and stay safe during the winter storm expected to arrive Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Kenosha County through 9 p.m. Thursday.

A significant winter storm is imminent and expected to impact the afternoon and evening commute on Thursday. Dry snow will spread over the area on Thursday morning with locally higher snow amounts along Lake Michigan throughout the day. Blowing and drifting snow across rural and open, exposed areas are expected to impact travel. Visibility on roadways will be low with blowing and drifting snow.

Before a winter storm it is a good idea to gather items that may be needed if the power goes out. This includes keeping at least three days of non-perishable food and water. Also, check and replace batteries in portable light sources. Emergency vehicle kits should contain a portable light source, first aid kit, booster cables, emergency flares, water, snack food, extra gloves, hats, scarves, blankets, a shovel, and a bag of sand or kitty litter to provide traction.

For the latest information about the forecasted winter storm, check in with your local National Weather Service office, at https://weather.gov.

Winter weather preparation tips from the Wisconsin Health Services are available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/winter-weather.htm.