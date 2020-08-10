Kenosha County Parks: Bristol Woods Park home to nature center

Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling the various locations in the Kenosha County Parks system.
Kenosha County’s Bristol Woods Park is the longtime home of a nonprofit educational entity, the Pringle Nature Center.
In 2019, the park gained a new partner and a unique amenity: Boundless Adventures.
Boundless Adventures is an aerial adventure course that selected Bristol Woods to be its first location in the Midwest. The course, designed with sensitivity to its heavily wooded environment, occupies six acres of the 200-acre park and features nine treetop obstacle courses that include 20 ziplines and more than 100 bridges and rope challenges for people of all skill levels.
While users must pay to experience the adventure course, through the county’s agreement with Boundless Adventures there are free climb events for military veterans and their families, participants in the county’s summer employment program for at-risk youth and others.
“We asked Boundless Adventures to give back to the community, and they’ve been terrific partners,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “They’ve developed an experience that is completely unique to our region and is another one of those value-added amenities for our parks system.”
In the meantime, the nonprofit Pringle Nature Center continues its programming at Bristol Woods, providing environmental education to school groups, youth organizations, families and adults. The woods within the park include more than four miles of trails available for bird and wildlife observation, nature walks, hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Care was taken to facilitate a relationship in which Pringle and Boundless Adventures can coexist and complement each other’s operations and missions, said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.
“Bristol Woods is definitely a unique destination,” Collins said. “You can go there to climb the ropes and conquer the obstacles up in the trees, or you can be one with nature on a peaceful hike in the woods. It’s a big enough place that all of these experiences can happen without getting in the way of one another.”
Bristol Woods Park is located at 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB) in the Village of Bristol.
More information about all Kenosha County Parks locations and amenities is available at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org.
