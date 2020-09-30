Kenosha County parks: Popular beach, bike trails, disc golf adorn county parks

Editor’s note: This is the last in an occasional series profiling the various locations in the Kenosha County Parks system.

In the western part of the county, a short stretch of Highway F serves as the link between two gems in the Kenosha County Parks system.

On the northeastern shore of Silver Lake sits Silver Lake Park, a regional attraction that draws thousands of swimmers and sunbathers each summer and has more recently added other amenities unique to the area.

And just a few miles down the road is Fox River Park, the second-oldest park in Kenosha County’s system, acquired in 1927 and built up in the 1930s with the aid of the Great Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps. Today, a statue honoring the work of the corps stands within the park.

“Our parks system has a rich history, and Fox River Park is a great place to experience that and learn about our past,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “At the same time, there and across our parks system, we’ve made changes to evolve with the times, continuing to honor our past while also offering unique activities that people enjoy today.”

Here’s a look at some of the offerings at both of Kenosha County’s “Highway F parks”: