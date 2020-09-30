Kenosha County parks: Popular beach, bike trails, disc golf adorn county parks

Editor’s note: This is the last in an occasional series profiling the various locations in the Kenosha County Parks system.
In the western part of the county, a short stretch of Highway F serves as the link between two gems in the Kenosha County Parks system.
On the northeastern shore of Silver Lake sits Silver Lake Park, a regional attraction that draws thousands of swimmers and sunbathers each summer and has more recently added other amenities unique to the area.
And just a few miles down the road is Fox River Park, the second-oldest park in Kenosha County’s system, acquired in 1927 and built up in the 1930s with the aid of the Great Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps. Today, a statue honoring the work of the corps stands within the park.
“Our parks system has a rich history, and Fox River Park is a great place to experience that and learn about our past,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “At the same time, there and across our parks system, we’ve made changes to evolve with the times, continuing to honor our past while also offering unique activities that people enjoy today.”
Here’s a look at some of the offerings at both of Kenosha County’s “Highway F parks”:
Silver Lake Park
This park has long been and continues to be well-known for its popular beach. But more recent improvements have also made it a mecca for mountain bikers.
Through a partnership with the Kenosha Area Mountain Bike Association, more than 10 miles of single-track and multi-use trails are maintained for competitive and recreational mountain biking, hiking and cross-country skiing.
Angela Brooks, vice president of the KAMBA board, said members of the group in 2019 volunteered more than 650 hours of time in management, maintenance and events on the trails.
“Mountain biking is growing rapidly, and mountain bikers travel great distances to ride,” Brooks said. “Silver Lake Park is a gem and supports riders coming from central Wisconsin, Chicago and locally.
“KAMBA, with the collaboration of Kenosha County, works very hard to be sure the trails are in prime condition all year round. We are working toward adding more features that advanced riders enjoy, while maintaining the fast, flowing ride that riders have come to love.”
In addition to mountain biking, the aforementioned beach and scenic, wooded vistas, the park also includes a premier 18-hole disc golf course.
Fox River Park
Speaking of disc golf, that has become one of the calling cards of the historic Fox River Park.
This park is home to 27 holes of disc golf with multiple levels of challenge, from beginner to expert.
Located alongside the river for which it’s named, Fox River Park is also a stop on the Fox River Water Trail, an 11-mile marked course for canoers and kayakers that includes four launch sites maintained by the county.
The most recent major improvement to Fox River Park came in 2018, with the opening of the Fox River Overnight Lodge. This project, undertaken with the help of community volunteers, transformed a former park superintendent’s residence on the park grounds into a facility that provides overnight camp accommodations for scouts and other civic groups.
The lodge sleeps up to 22 people and offers amenities including a large multipurpose room with tables and chairs, a kitchen, bunkbeds and an outdoor fire pit. It is available for use by qualified nonprofit and community-based organizations.
“This is another great, unique amenity that Kenosha County Parks is able to offer,” said Matthew Collins, director of Kenosha County Parks.
More information about all Kenosha County Parks locations and amenities is available at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!