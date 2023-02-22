With more than 22,000 ballots cast and 10 candidates across Kenosha County moving on to the Spring Election in April, Tuesday’s primary election went smoothly according to election officials.

According to unofficial Kenosha County election results, 22,640 ballots were cast in the county, with 11,462 of those from the City of Kenosha. According to the County Clerk’s office, there were 96,764 registered voters in Kenosha County as of Feb. 1, meaning voter turnout was about 23.4%.

In the city, City Clerk Michelle Nelson said the primary “went as planned.” Work was ongoing Wednesday morning, and preparations for the Spring election were now underway, with ballots to be mailed March 14.

“We’re finishing up things for this election and getting ready for the next one,” Nelson said.

Out of seven candidates for the three Village Trustee positions in Salem Lakes, incumbent Dan Campion was eliminated. Kathryn Kelly Sweeting received the most votes according to the county’s unofficial results, 1,612 votes, or about 23% of the vote. Jared Young received 1,510 votes, Bill Barhyte received 1,468 votes, Ted Kmiec received 698 votes, Norm Kazumura received 605 votes, Mike Culat received 598 votes, and Campion received 513 votes.

In the Salem School District school board race, Nicole Hass took the lead, receiving 620 votes, or about 48% of the vote. She will face Dana Powers, who received 495 votes, in the Spring Election. Alex Attiah was eliminated, receiving 144 votes.

KUSD results

In the Kenosha Unified School District school board race, incumbent Yolanda Adams took in 7,538 votes, about 49%. Newcomer Lamar Madison gathered 4,492 votes, followed by Tony Garcia with 2,994 votes. Adams and Madison will be moving on to the Spring Election in April.

A KUSD current board member, Adams said she was “pleasantly surprised” by Tuesday’s results. Anytime there is a newcomer, things can be uncertain, Adams said.

“We definitely have to get everyone out in April,” she said. “We want these numbers doubled.”

Her focus in the meantime will be to get more endorsements from local and state groups, which she said were a big help during the campaign, she explained.

“I’ll be working to get more endorsements,” Adams said. “We’ll continue to improve the campaign. There is a lot of work to do. I’ve done it before, and I’m revved up to do it again.”

Madison said the results were largely as he had expected.

“I feel we had a good ground game, I had a good team,” Madison said. “I wasn’t surprised by the results, I think I fell in right where I thought I would.”

He said challenging an incumbent is always a harder fight, even in smaller elections like this one, with many simply voting for the “senior name.” With Garcia out of the running, Madison hopes to win over his voters come April.

“I’m going to continue to knock on doors, meet people and make people aware I’m out there,” Madison said.

Garcia, who expressed surprise at this year’s turnout, thanked everyone who had supported him.

“The people spoke, they went out and voted,” Garcia said. “I wish both candidates the best.”

All three candidates brought up the district’s budget deficit as a key issue for the race. Adams and Madison both argued they were better suited to address the problem.

Adams pointed to her history on the board, arguing that the board’s current roster was well suited to address the issue

“We have some tough decisions to make, we don’t want these politicized,” Adams said. “We want a good board to make those decisions.”

Madison said his outsider perspective would benefit the board, saying he’d put a focus on fiscal responsibility as students populations continued to decrease.

“The trajectory we’re on isn’t sustainable,” Madison said. “There’s some sacred cows that we need to talk about.”

Salem School District

In the Salem School District board race, Nicole Hass was “pleased and excited” with Tuesday’s results.

“All the effort I’ve put into volunteering at the school and working with the community,” Hass said. “There’s still some work to do for the main election, but I’m happy.”

However, there was still work ahead, Hass said. Salem’s “tremendous potential,” requires school board members with a long-term focus to help it thrive, she said.

“We’ve had to go through school leadership changes as well as a global pandemic,” Hass said. While the district has made investments into infrastructure, “I want to make sure we maintain focus on what’s happening inside the school as well.”

Powers said she looked forward to the spring election and encouraged residents to vote. She emphasized the importance of doing research and making an “informed decision” come Election Day.

“Independent of the final outcome, I remain proud of the many accomplishments thus far, and I am hopeful for the future of Salem Schools,” Powers said. “Until then, I will continue performing as the best public service agent I can be for the benefit of the students and community

She said she was “shocked” when she saw the results, and felt “humbled and honored” to have received such support.

“I’m so thankful to my supporters in the community,” Powers said.