Kenosha County to host mobile health resource unit in local neighborhoods Friday and in August

The Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services in partnership with Kenosha County Public Health will offer a mobile human services unit, “Human Services on the Go,” at events Friday and again in August.

The mobile resource unit will visit local neighborhoods with high rates of drug overdose to provide more visibility of behavioral health services within the community.

Human Services on the Go will provide on-the-street Narcan training, as well as information and resources regarding mental health, substance abuse, lead abatement, Bright Family Beginnings and Parents as Teachers.

The program started last year and has hosted several outreach events since, according to Kari Foss, behavioral health manager at the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services.

Foss said it is the division’s and the Kenosha County Public Health Department’s responsibility to initiate outreach to address public health issues like substance abuse.

“We are no longer in a position to wait for the community to come to us,” Foss said.

Kenosha County residents are concerned about substance abuse issues in the community, no matter what neighborhood they live in, Foss said. The Human Services on the Go program does try to tailor information and conversations to the areas they are in, however. For instance, lead abatement is a big topic in Uptown, and dementia information is important when visiting the homes of seniors, Foss said.

“We want to be as timely, topical and appropriate as possible,” Foss said.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said the county is committed to reducing the rate of drug overdoses in the community and their goal is “to meet people right where they are.”

“Human Services on the Go provides Kenosha County residents with life-saving resources in a familiar environment, no matter where they are on the continuum of care,” Kerkman said.

Foss encouraged everyone to come out to the events or to come up and talk if Human Services on the Go is in their neighborhood. Simply having conversations with community members about pressing health crises like substance abuse is an important step in addressing the crisis, she said.

The mobile unit will provide behavioral health resources Friday, July 29 from 2-5 p.m. at the Alliance Women’s Clinic, 6105 22nd Ave., and Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.

The unit will visit designated neighborhoods leading up to its participation at the Kenosha County Fair in mid-August.

The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which links people with substance use disorder resources, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555. The Kenosha County crisis hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.