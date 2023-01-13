Kenosha County to host two open employment events next week for Brookside Care Center

Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center will host open interview employment events next week as it is actively recruiting for a host of positions.

Administrator Lynda Bogdala said available positions include resident assistant, certified nursing assistant, environmental service worker, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse.

All of the positions now have higher starting wages under an updated pay schedule that took effect recently, Bogdala noted. New starting hourly wages are:

Resident Assistant: $16.45

Certified Nursing Assistant: $17.43

Environmental Service Worker: $17.43

Licensed Practical Nurse: $23.33

Registered Nurse: $31.74

Bogdala indicated that higher wages may be offered to candidates with relevant experience.

Additionally, Brookside is also seeking experienced candidates for the position of assistant director of nursing.

Bogdala said all of the positions come with highly competitive benefits including Wisconsin Retirement System pension and access to health insurance for full- and part-time employees.

“We are very excited to offer these enhanced wages along with the benefits that set Brookside apart from other employers in the community,” Bogdala said. “Now is a great time to begin a rewarding career at our award-winning facility.”

Interested applicants may apply for positions online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/jobs or at next week’s open interview events. The open events will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, and 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Brookside, 3506 Washington Road, Kenosha.

More information about Brookside and its sister facility, Willowbrook Assisted Living, is available at www.brooksidecarecenter.com and www.willowbrookofkenosha.com.