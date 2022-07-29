Kenosha County to mark National Night Out with events on Tuesday, Aug. 2

National Night Out will be celebrated at four Kenosha locations 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, it was announced Friday.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, all with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“These are great events that give people a chance to get out, build relationships and have some fun,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “And in doing this, we make our community stronger.”

Events will be held at:

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37h Ave.

The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.

Lakeside Lutheran Church, 3833 Eighth Ave

Each location will feature free food, games, activities, prizes and entertainment. There will also be community resource tables with information from agencies including the Kenosha Unified School District, the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency, Kenosha County Public Health, UMOS Energy Assistance, Rogers Behavioral Health, and many more.

All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the National Night Out activities, said Donna Rhodes, gang intervention supervisor for the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services, which helps to coordinate the events.

“We hope you’ll come out and share in a great night of community building,” Rhodes said.