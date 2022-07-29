 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha County to mark National Night Out with events on Tuesday, Aug. 2

  • 0
Night Out Logo.jpg

National Night Out will be celebrated at four Kenosha locations 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, it was announced Friday.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, all with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“These are great events that give people a chance to get out, build relationships and have some fun,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “And in doing this, we make our community stronger.”

Events will be held at:

  • The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.
  • St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37h Ave.
  • The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.
  • Lakeside Lutheran Church, 3833 Eighth Ave

Each location will feature free food, games, activities, prizes and entertainment. There will also be community resource tables with information from agencies including the Kenosha Unified School District, the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency, Kenosha County Public Health, UMOS Energy Assistance, Rogers Behavioral Health, and many more.

People are also reading…

All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the National Night Out activities, said Donna Rhodes, gang intervention supervisor for the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services, which helps to coordinate the events.

“We hope you’ll come out and share in a great night of community building,” Rhodes said.

+1 
Samantha Kerkman portrait mug July 2022

Kerkman
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky floods leave several dead, thousands without power

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert