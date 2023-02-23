The Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., will be open to residents whose homes remain without power since Wednesday's storm, offering services and a place to stay starting Thursday evening and going until Friday morning.

The center will be open starting 7 p.m. Thursday and remain open until 8 a.m. Friday, offering a place for residents to warm up, charge electronics and receive refreshments if needed.

Sandwiches and cots are being provided by the American Red Cross, and the Journey Disaster Response Team is furnishing beverages, snacks and staff volunteers.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies will be providing security throughout the night, giving residents a safe space to take shelter until power is restored.

Sheriff David Zoerner announced the overnight reception which is being hosted in cooperation with County Executive Samantha Kerkman and other partners, including the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management and the Kenosha County Department of Human Services.

In addition, the Town of Paris Safety Building, 16607 Burlington Road, will be manned tonight, the town has announced. Residents are welcome to visit if they need access to warming space, power outlets to recharge phones, or to use restrooms.