A winter storm watch for Kenosha and Kenosha County through Thursday evening was posted by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning, with several inches of snow expected.

According to the NWS Sullivan office, Thursday will be colder than Wednesday and breezy, with snow showers throughout the day. There will be a slight chance of light sleet late in the morning, as well as patchy blowing snow.

Temperature highs will be in the lower 30s, with northeast winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is near 100%, with blowing snow and some amount of heavy snow is expected through the afternoon Thursday. Accumulation is expected to be five to seven inches.

Thursday night is expected to be colder and breezy, with lows around 11 degrees, mostly cloudy with light snow likely through midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation is expected to be an additional 1 inch, for a total of about 6 to 8 inches. Lows will be around 11 degrees, with north winds around 20 to 25 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. The chance of snow is 70%.

Friday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid 20s, and northwest winds between 5 and 15 mph. Friday night will be clear and breezy, with lows around 16 degrees.

Snow emergency

The Kenosha Police Department declared a snow emergency starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, which is expected to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. A snow emergency means there will be no parking on any city street for the duration.

The city will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency. The downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.

When winter storms produce more than 2 inches of snowfall, the city plows all residential roadways..

The Village of Pleasant Prairie also declared a snow emergency, beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 16, and remaining in effect until noon, Friday, Feb. 17. During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on village streets, and all snow emergency parking restrictions will be enforced throughout the time period.