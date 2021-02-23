Kenosha County vaccine delivery delayed; appointments pushed back a day

The anticipated delay of this week’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to the Kenosha County Health Department resulted in the cancellation of public health clinic appointments Tuesday and a reduction in the number of appointments available Wednesday.
Stacey Wians, public health supervisor of emergency preparedness, said, like other public health departments across the state, Kenosha County was informed late lat week that widespread severe weather events would cause a delay in the shipment.
“Currently, the federal government is prioritizing filling last week’s orders first and expects to clear the Pfizer COVID-19 backlog by close of business on Monday and the Moderna backlog by Tuesday or Wednesday,” the announcement read. “As such, it is likely that Wisconsin’s vaccinators’ orders will be delivered Wednesday through Friday next week.”
Given the announcement, online appointments for Tuesday were not made available. However, according to Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit, some appointments had already been scheduled for Tuesday through the call center. Those individuals were called on Monday to inform them of the cancellation and opportunity to reschedule.
Freiheit said the county expects to receive this week’s shipment Wednesday morning. As a result, appointments for Wednesday were shifted, and will run from noon to 3 p.m. The Thursday and Friday clinics will run as originally scheduled, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The public health clinic at the Kenosha County Job Center, just one of many vaccine provider locations.
Vaccine shipment delays have also reportedly impacted some deliveries through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
As of Tuesday, 23,668 Kenosha County residents, or 13.9 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Of that, 14,511, or 8.54, have received both doses.
Kenosha County's goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.
A full list of vaccine locations in Kenosha County can be found on the Kenosha County Division of Health website, https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
A list of testing sites can be found at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations .