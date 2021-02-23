Kenosha County vaccine delivery delayed; appointments pushed back a day

A COVID-19 vaccine call center is now available for people who do not have access to schedule vaccination appointments online.

The anticipated delay of this week’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to the Kenosha County Health Department resulted in the cancellation of public health clinic appointments Tuesday and a reduction in the number of appointments available Wednesday.

Stacey Wians, public health supervisor of emergency preparedness, said, like other public health departments across the state, Kenosha County was informed late lat week that widespread severe weather events would cause a delay in the shipment.

“Currently, the federal government is prioritizing filling last week’s orders first and expects to clear the Pfizer COVID-19 backlog by close of business on Monday and the Moderna backlog by Tuesday or Wednesday,” the announcement read. “As such, it is likely that Wisconsin’s vaccinators’ orders will be delivered Wednesday through Friday next week.”

Given the announcement, online appointments for Tuesday were not made available. However, according to Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit, some appointments had already been scheduled for Tuesday through the call center. Those individuals were called on Monday to inform them of the cancellation and opportunity to reschedule.