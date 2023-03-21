The Kenosha County Veterans Services Town Hall Meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday (March 23) at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson said the event will be an opportunity for people to receive information related to Veterans Administration benefits and to direct questions to a panel of experts.

Although this town hall will be targeted for veterans and eligible dependents, all are invited to participate, Nelson said.

In addition to hearing updates on services at the Kenosha VA Clinic, this town hall is also a chance for veterans and caregivers to learn about VA Health Care benefits from Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center Director Dr. Robert Buckley, and to learn about the PACT Act from Milwaukee VA Regional Office Director Duane Honeycutt.

Enacted in 2022, the PACT expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, adding to the list of health conditions presumed to be caused by exposure to these substances.

“I encourage our veterans and their families to come out and learn more about the benefits that they’ve earned through their service,” Nelson said.