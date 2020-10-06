Kenosha County voter registration leads the pace in tri-county region

A bank or credit card statement.

A paycheck or paystub.

A letter on public or private social service agency letterhead identifying a homeless voter and describing the individual’s residence for voting purposes.

An intake document from a residential care facility such as a nursing home or assisted living facility.

Voters must reside at their address for at least 28 days by Election Day in order to register to vote. Voters who have moved within Wisconsin less than 28 days before the election must vote from their previous address, either by absentee ballot or at the polling place.

Voters who have moved to Wisconsin from another state less than 28 days before an election are only eligible to vote in Presidential elections.

Absentee voting is underway and early in-person absentee voting runs from Oct. 20-30. Voters should check with their respective village clerks as days and times for early voting vary by municipality.

Clerks throughout Kenosha County reported Monday that roughly one-third of the absentee ballots they have provided have been returned. This is consistent with the county-wide data recorded by the state.