Kenosha County voter registration leads the pace in tri-county region

New-voter registration in Kenosha County is outpacing other southeastern Wisconsin counties leading up to the Nov. 3 Presidential election.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said the number of registered voters in the county increased by 4,166 between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1. During that same period, Racine County gained 1,521 voters and Walworth County gained 2,103, according to data released by the Wisconsin Election Commission.
Bachochin said voter registration information being provided at local rallies and events has helped drive the 4.6 percent increase over the last month.
“I would attribute this to the local events,” Bachochin said. “Each event I have been at there have been tables set up to help and provide information to the citizens on how to register and use myvote.wi.gov.”
All three counties have more registered voters as of Oct. 1 this presidential election year than by Oct. 1, 2016, according to a review of archival data on the state Election Commission website.
Comparing the Oct. 1 reports shows:
Kenosha County has 3.9 percent more registered voters, up 3,604, from 92,109 in 2016 to 95,713 in 2020.
Racine County has 0.9 percent more registered voters, up 1,307, from 113,829 in 2016 to 114,866 in 2020.
Walworth County has 3.4 percent more registered voters, up 2,057, from 59,750 in 2016 to 61,807 in 2020.
The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 14 at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/RegisterToVote or my mail. Only voters with a valid, unexpired Wisconsin Driver License or Wisconsin State ID Card may register online.
The deadline to pre-register to vote at a municipal clerk’s office or other designated location is Oct. 30. Thereafter, residents can register to vote at their respective polling place on Election Day. In 2016, 381,444 voters statewide registered on Election Day.
When registering at the clerk’s office or on Election Day, a Proof of Residence document is required when registering to vote.
Wisconsin law no longer allows a “corroborating witness” to provide Proof of Residence. All Proof of Residence documents must include the voter’s name and current residential address. Some valid examples include:
A current and valid State of Wisconsin Driver License or State ID card.
A university, college or technical college identification card (must include photo) only if the voter provides a fee receipt dated within the last 9 months or the institution provides a certified housing list to the municipal clerk.
Support Local Journalism
A gas, electric or telephone service statement (utility bill) for the period commencing no earlier than 90 days before Election Day.
A bank or credit card statement.
A paycheck or paystub.
A letter on public or private social service agency letterhead identifying a homeless voter and describing the individual’s residence for voting purposes.
An intake document from a residential care facility such as a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Voters must reside at their address for at least 28 days by Election Day in order to register to vote. Voters who have moved within Wisconsin less than 28 days before the election must vote from their previous address, either by absentee ballot or at the polling place.
Voters who have moved to Wisconsin from another state less than 28 days before an election are only eligible to vote in Presidential elections.
Absentee voting is underway and early in-person absentee voting runs from Oct. 20-30. Voters should check with their respective village clerks as days and times for early voting vary by municipality.
Clerks throughout Kenosha County reported Monday that roughly one-third of the absentee ballots they have provided have been returned. This is consistent with the county-wide data recorded by the state.
According to the state Elections Commission, as of Monday the number of absentee ballots have been requested, sent out and returned per county:
Kenosha County, 31,748 requested, 31,449 sent out, 10,509 returned.
Racine County, 37,238 requested, 36,878 sent out, 11,114 returned.
Walworth County, 18,192 requested, 18,019 sent out, 6,627 returned.
Bachochin said there are several important items that need to be complete for an absentee ballot to be cast. The ballot cannot be cast unless it includes these three things: voter signature; witness signature and the witness’ address.
“Most rejected absentee ballots are missing one or more of these required items on the certification portions of the envelope,” Bachochin said.
If returning a ballot by mail, the United States Post Office is recommending it be mailed at least seven days before it is due. Even though the ballot envelopes have return postage affixed, voters may still return the ballot in person to the municipal clerk or by using a municipal drop box. When using the drop box, a voter must use the box in the municipality in which he or she resides.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!