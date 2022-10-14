Kenosha County's new Veterans Honor Portal a one-stop shop for information, resources

Kenosha County has announced the creation of the Veterans Honor Portal, an online tool that provides easy access to an array of information of interest to veterans and others in the community.

“We set out to create an easy way for veterans and their families to access information about resources, as well as a living history of veterans in Kenosha County,” said County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “I’m excited to announce that this portal delivers all of that, in an easy-to-use format.”

The portal is accessible from any online device by navigating a web browser to www.kenoshacounty.org/VeteransPortal.

In addition to links to information from the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services and Honor Flight schedules, the portal currently includes two primary features:

The Veterans Tribute Trail is a map-based application that takes users on a self-guided tour of veteran-related landmarks throughout Kenosha County. It includes war memorials, notable veterans’ graves, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts, and more.

The Veterans Honor Registry allows people to enter information about veterans, past or present, who have Kenosha County ties. That information is then vetted by Kenosha County Veterans Services staff and is published onto a public-facing site where portal users can learn about local veterans’ experiences.

“It is our intention for both of these tools to grow over time, as the community continues to share information about local landmarks, and about those who have served or are serving our country,” said Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson. “At this time, we are the only county in the state that is offering such a resource.”

Nelson encouraged veterans and their families to submit information to the registry.

Additional portal features will be introduced in coming months, including a Veterans Honor Spotlight showcasing veteran-related events and activities in the community, and a Veterans History section.

The portal was produced by the Kenosha County divisions of Land Information and Information Technology, in consultation with the Division of Veterans Services and the County Executive’s Office.

Members of the local veterans’ community have responded favorably to its launch.

“I think the whole website is really well done,” said Tom Visintainer, former commander of American Legion Post 21 in Kenosha and a member of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park Advisory Panel. “I love the option where veterans can go in and put in their information. I think that’s really a nice touch, and it’s well put together.”

Bob Livingston, a member of American Legion Post 544 in Twin Lakes and also a member of the advisory panel, agreed.

“To me, it’s a portal to history,” Livingston said. “A portal to recognize things about veterans who came from right here, who live or lived in our community.”