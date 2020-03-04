Kenosha couple alleged to have been making meth in northside home

A Kenosha couple is being held on $15,000 bond after their arrest for operating what authorities believe was a meth lab in a northside home.

Edward Randolph, 44, and Alicia Wojtowicz, 36, were each charged Wednesday with possession of drug paraphernalia-methamphetamine. The two were arrested Tuesday after police from the Kenosha Drug Operations Group,the Kenosha Police, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration served a warrant on a house at 3328 26th Avenue.

According to the criminal complaints, investigators began focusing on the house after receiving an anonymous complaint that the residents of the house were selling meth and heroin. “The caller reported that there was traffic in and out of the residence all day long," the complaint states.

The small home, with a wheelchair ramp leading to the front door, is owned by Wojtowicz’s mother, who has been living recently in a nursing home. Police had also received a number of calls about problems at the house, including a call in January for an ambulance crew who responded to the house for a patient who then reported that the patient’s daughter and boyfriend “were acting erratically, almost like they are on drugs.”