Kenosha couple alleged to have been making meth in northside home

A Kenosha couple is being held on $15,000 bond after their arrest for operating what authorities believe was a meth lab in a northside home.
Edward Randolph, 44, and Alicia Wojtowicz, 36, were each charged Wednesday with possession of drug paraphernalia-methamphetamine. The two were arrested Tuesday after police from the Kenosha Drug Operations Group,the Kenosha Police, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration served a warrant on a house at 3328 26th Avenue.
According to the criminal complaints, investigators began focusing on the house after receiving an anonymous complaint that the residents of the house were selling meth and heroin. “The caller reported that there was traffic in and out of the residence all day long," the complaint states.
The small home, with a wheelchair ramp leading to the front door, is owned by Wojtowicz’s mother, who has been living recently in a nursing home. Police had also received a number of calls about problems at the house, including a call in January for an ambulance crew who responded to the house for a patient who then reported that the patient’s daughter and boyfriend “were acting erratically, almost like they are on drugs.”
When investigators went to the house with a warrant Tuesday they found five adults in the house, including Randolph and Wojtowicz. One of those adults was living in the rented basement of the house, along with two visitors with that resident, according to the complaint. One of those visitors told police that they were aware the couple were using meth, but were not aware of meth manufacturing in the house.
In their search of the house, investigators found a bag with less than a gram of white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl and other evidence of meth production. Prior to serving the warrant, as part of the ongoing investigation police had searched garbage thrown out from the home and had found evidence of meth production including camp fuel, a number of empty packages of cold medicine and lithium batteries, and six plastic bottles with plastic caps and tap securing the a plastic tube from the top, the bottles believed to have been used as hydrogen chloride gas generators.
Meth can be manufactured in small labs using chemicals extracted from cold medication and lithium or ammonia and a solvent. The chemicals can be heated to form crystals, or can be mixed in a glass or plastic bottle which the person then shakes until the crystals form. The chemicals used can be volatile and can explode or cause fires, and can be toxic to breathe.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, most meth is made in small clandestine labs that make less than two ounces of the drug.
At their initial appearance Wednesday, the prosecution asked that Randolph and Wojtowicz each be held on $75,000 bond, saying that there is an ongoing investigation into the drug operation. Defense attorneys argued that was excessive given the charges. Bond was set at $15,000.
In the past, meth use has been more common in rural areas of the state, with opioids and cocaine a much larger problem in southeast Wisconsin. But use of the drug has been on the rise in Kenosha County. Between 2012 and 2017, there were a total of 12 cases charged for possession of methamphetamine in the county. In 2018 alone, there were 13 cases. In 2019, that number was on pace to quadruple, although year-end data for the year was not available Wednesday.
“It’s become a drug of choice,” said Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Mike Weyker, who commands the Kenosha Drug Operations Group. Although he said he has not seen studies that would prove it, Weyker said his gut instinct is that drug users worried about overdosing from fentanyl are switching to meth. “If I was a betting man, that is what I would say is sparking it,” he said.
It appears Wojtowicz has a history of heroin addiction. In 2017, she was arrested along with her then boyfriend and charged in Racine County after allegedly stealing a Salvation Army red kettle, its stand and the donations inside from a Walgreens in Caledonia. Caledonia Police found the kettle at Wojtowicz’s mother’s Kenosha home. The boyfriend told police they stole the donations to pay for heroin. Wojtowicz ultimately pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to a year probation.