Kenosha couple loses everything in fire, thankful as community rallies to help

Sam Rondeau and Jasmine Ratcliff dashed out of their smoke-filled apartment with only the clothes on their backs, a key to their car and their phones.
Less than an hour later, their apartment — which they've occupied for a year in a historic Uptown building — had been destroyed. Thanks to friends, family and anonymous donors, in less than a day a GoFundMe site had already raised nearly $8,000 to help them put their life back together.
Their Wednesday started out like any other, save for the goal of trying to leave the house a little earlier to get to work. Just before 8 a.m., however, the faint smell of smoke wafted into their bedroom and before long, it would begin to billow into the living room.
By 9 a.m., the fire that had started inside the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., a storefront below their apartment, would consume everything they owned.
Locating smoke
Rondeau said he and Ratcliff had just gone camping over the weekend so they thought, perhaps, their clothes still smelled of the campfire. While still in the bedroom, he said he sniffed around at the clothing and a blanket, but “the smell just got stronger and stronger.”
He then walked out of the bedroom into the living room to see the back part of the apartment “just full of smoke.” Rondeau said he was a “little bit mad” because the smoke detector in the apartment didn’t sound at all.
Rondeau said he had heard banging downstairs right before discovering the smoke. “It must’ve been right when the fire department showed up,” he said.
The couple said they saw smoke and then black smoke beginning to billow into their apartment.
“We left pretty much immediately,” said Ratcliff.
On the way out they started banging on doors yelling there was a fire to insure no one else was left in the building.
“We ran right into the fire department (firefighters),” she said.
'Complete loss'
At first, the couple was told by officials at the scene that they thought the fire would be under control in a short while, so they left to go elsewhere.
When they returned 45 minutes later, Ratcliff said she spoke with a firefighter who told her that the building was going to be “a complete loss.” While they were unable to return to get inside, as authorities boarded up the building, Rondeau took pictures of the aftermath.
“You could see straight through where the apartment was on both sides of the building. The roof is, like, gone,” he said.
The couple, who had no renter’s insurance, had been living in the apartment building since April 2019. Their lease was up this spring, and they had been deciding whether to renew it when the pandemic hit. At the time of the fire, it was month-to-month, he said. They stayed because they felt it was safer to stay in a familiar place than to move.
Rondeau works for Platinum Systems, and Ratcliff works at Doheny’s Pool Supplies. At first, they were in a panic for what they would do to replace the things they'd lost to the fire and to re-start their lives.
Rondeau is in the process of earning two degrees at Gateway Technical College. Ratcliff had just graduated from Carthage College. Rondeau’s mother, Sue, started a GoFundMe campaign when she learned of the their plight.
The couple is staying with her for the foreseeable future while they figure out where they can find a more permanent place to live.
“We have a stable place to stay,” Ratcliff said.
There were several residents who live in the apartments above the storefront for whom the Red Cross secured displacement housing at a local hotel, Ratcliff said.
GoFundMe at $8,000
The couple said they’re grateful to friends and family and several in the community who’ve contributed anonymously.
“Honestly, I’m just blown away. I didn’t expect anything close to this,” he said.
Ratcliff said she was still trying to “wrap my mind around everything.”
As of early Thursday, the campaign, which began Wednesday morning, had raised nearly $8,000 thanks to more than 120 contributors to the online crowd-funding campaign.
“I have to say that this is what is keeping our heads up because everyone is just reaching out to us and making sure we’re OK,” Rondeau said. “Just being so generous, it’s really just helping us keep it together.”
