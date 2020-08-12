Kenosha couple loses everything in fire, thankful as community rallies to help

Rondeau said he had heard banging downstairs right before discovering the smoke. “It must’ve been right when the fire department showed up,” he said.

The couple said they saw smoke and then black smoke beginning to billow into their apartment.

“We left pretty much immediately,” said Ratcliff.

On the way out they started banging on doors yelling there was a fire to insure no one else was left in the building.

“We ran right into the fire department (firefighters),” she said.

'Complete loss'

At first, the couple was told by officials at the scene that they thought the fire would be under control in a short while, so they left to go elsewhere.

When they returned 45 minutes later, Ratcliff said she spoke with a firefighter who told her that the building was going to be “a complete loss.” While they were unable to return to get inside, as authorities boarded up the building, Rondeau took pictures of the aftermath.

“You could see straight through where the apartment was on both sides of the building. The roof is, like, gone,” he said.