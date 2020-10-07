Kenosha couple opens barbecue restaurant in Burlington amid COVID-19

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason Jacobs of Kenosha, who spent several years building a barbecue catering and vending business while traveling the competition circuit, was booked for the 2020 season.
“When the virus hit, everything got shut down on us,” Jason said. “We had this nice vending trailer and smoker and nothing to do with it. We weren’t sure what we were going to do.”
In May, Jason — who also worked full-time job as a supervisor for a manufacturing company in Milwaukee — was let go as a result of COVID-19 economic cutbacks. It left him with even more time on his hands — which he, with the help of his wife, Monicka, has spent reinventing his side business into a restaurant.
The grand opening of Jacobs Smokehouse, 7850 McHenry St. (Highway P), an unincorporated area of Bohners Lake in the Town of Burlington, will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m.
Their menu features the St. Louis-style ribs Jason perfected while in the National Pro BBQ Tour, during which he made it to a Top 10 BBQ Competition in 2017, and at large festivals across more than a dozen states. It also includes smoked beef brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, barbecue and wine- and herb- grilled chicken sandwiches, as well as a large combo platter with a little bit of everything and homemade sides.
If their following on social media is any indication, it’s already a success. After selling out of more than 140 racks of ribs during a pop-up weekend July 4 BBQ Bash in the parking lot of the restaurant, the Jacobs already have a fan base of more than 800 people.
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, which is really nice,” Jason said. “We have had lots of repeat visitors already.”
They initially opened the restaurant Aug. 21. However, because the couple lives in Kenosha, their ability to work in Burlington and be back home before the curfew that was put in place during the civil unrest in late August affected their ability to maintain the hours they had hoped early on.
They will be open 3-8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They will have a special menu for the ribbon-cutting ceremony available from 3-7 p.m. Monday, after which they will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays. They have dine-in, carry-out and curbside options.
The business grew out of Jason’s love of hosting backyard barbecues.
“It started out with me just cooking in the backyard and enjoying it,” Jason said. “Then people tasted my food and they were like, ‘Hey, why don’t you cook for my party?’”
Before he knew it, someone offered to fly him and his family to another state to provide food at an event, at which sponsors emerged who wanted to see him enter the professional competition circuit.
“My wife and I actually built one of our smokers,” Jason said, adding that it became a family affair with their three kids traveling with them. “We’ve done everything from small backyard events up to large, international word-class events like the World Equestrian Games.”
Jason said “the biggest compliment is when someone who says they don’t like this type of food tries ours and they love it.”
In addition to the award-winning sauce and homemade rubs, Jason is developing several new sauces.
“I have three in the kitchen I was working on yesterday,” he said. “I think just that homemade touch is what makes it so much better.”
Monicka said they get the prime-cut meats from a local farmer, including the 1855 Black Angus brisket. Additionally, they are doing their best to be environmentally friendly, she said.
“We’re 90 percent compostable,” Monicka said. “All of our cups, lids, plates and silverware is either compostable or plant-based.”
It is a practice they started when they were a vendor at Alpine Valley in Walworth County, where they served upwards of 35,000 people during events. The oil they use is also picked up and recycled for use in vehicles, Monicka said.
In the near future, Monicka said patrons will have the opportunity to earn a T-shirt and a free meal by taking part in the Barbecue Challenge by eating a 4-pound burger topped with barbecue pulled pork and brisket, two types of cheese, coleslaw and more, in addition to sides.
