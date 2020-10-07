Kenosha couple opens barbecue restaurant in Burlington amid COVID-19

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason Jacobs of Kenosha, who spent several years building a barbecue catering and vending business while traveling the competition circuit, was booked for the 2020 season.

“When the virus hit, everything got shut down on us,” Jason said. “We had this nice vending trailer and smoker and nothing to do with it. We weren’t sure what we were going to do.”

In May, Jason — who also worked full-time job as a supervisor for a manufacturing company in Milwaukee — was let go as a result of COVID-19 economic cutbacks. It left him with even more time on his hands — which he, with the help of his wife, Monicka, has spent reinventing his side business into a restaurant.

The grand opening of Jacobs Smokehouse, 7850 McHenry St. (Highway P), an unincorporated area of Bohners Lake in the Town of Burlington, will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m.

Their menu features the St. Louis-style ribs Jason perfected while in the National Pro BBQ Tour, during which he made it to a Top 10 BBQ Competition in 2017, and at large festivals across more than a dozen states. It also includes smoked beef brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, barbecue and wine- and herb- grilled chicken sandwiches, as well as a large combo platter with a little bit of everything and homemade sides.