Kenosha delegation blasts Republicans for lack of special session action

State Senator Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and State Representatives Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, spoke out today after Republican leadership gaveled in the Governor’s Special Session on Police Reform and immediately recessed:

“In a time of crisis, with the Kenosha community just beginning the long process of recovery and healing, this is more than just a failure of leadership by Sen. Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos. These are reasonable, common-sense reforms, and their refusal to even let us debate the issues is indefensible,” Wirch said. “We also need the Legislature to come back and discuss aid funding so that Kenosha can begin to rebuild.”

Following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, Governor Tony Evers renewed his push for a package of police reform legislation, this time calling a special session. Among the reforms included in the package are: a requirement that law enforcement agencies develop policies to ban the use of chokeholds; new statewide use of force standards making deadly force a last resort; a required eight hours of training per officer per year on use of force and deescalation techniques; and a prohibition on no-knock search warrants.