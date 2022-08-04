Kenosha, Greenfield firefighters to battle for charity in a major Summer “Slider” Cooking Showdown

This 2022 HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, Saturday, Aug. 20, will feature a hot battle between members of two of Wisconsin’s most charitable fire departments.

Members of the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 and their brothers and sisters from the Greenfield Firefighters Local 1963 will showcase their Firehouse cooking skills during the Summer “Slider” Showdown. The event supports the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

This contest between the fire departments will be featured in the event’s Cooking Studio. This popular interactive cooking demonstration kicks off the daylong music festival at Kenosha’s HarborPark Celebration Place. The cooking festivities begin at 12:45 p.m.

“We are so excited to welcome Greenfield Firefighter’s Local 1963 to the Cooking Studio this year,” Cooking Studio co-captain Teri Jacobson said. “Their friendly rivalry with Kenosha’s Local 414 will delight the audience with their banter and delicious food for our Summer ‘Slider’ Showdown.”

Jeremy Holm, president of IAFF Local 1963 Greenfield Professional Fire Fighters, said Greenfield firefighters were excited when Kenosha firefighters offered a chance for Greenfield to get involved with the Mahone Jazz Festival.

“Kenosha Firefighters have always had a positive impact on the community through their organization, Kenosha Firefighters C.A.R.E.,” Holm said. “Greenfield Firefighters care, too; not only about the community, but we also care enough to show Kenosha Fire how to cook a proper meal.

“We’re happy to give the Local 414 team some pointers during the Summer ‘Slider’ Showdown. We’re pretty sure they’ll need it.”

At the most recent HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, in 2021, the Kenosha firefighters group prevailed over their friendly foes from Waukegan Professional Firefighters Local 473.

“We are happy to host this fine event here in Kenosha for such a worthy cause,” Jeffrey Weidner, of Kenosha Firefighters C.A.R.E., said. “As hosts, we are obligated to treat all our guests the same. So, this year, we intend to uphold our tradition of giving all our competing guests a parting gift: second place.”

Ardis Mahone Mosley, co-chair of the Cooking Studio along with Jacobson, said the cooking competition is a great way to kick off a fun day of music on the lakefront.

“Everyone who attends the Cooking Studio will get an inside look into what it’s like to cook for a firehouse, and they’ll get some great recipes and delicious samples,” Mahone Mosley said. “In the past we’ve gotten great tips and treats; I’m sure this year will be even better!”

Mahone Mosley said this year, they will welcome former scholarship recipient Andre Adams to the cooking studio. Adams is an Olympian and the owner of Snap Fitness Kenosha, as well as a certified fitness nutrition specialist.

“He will be using his education and experience to help us raise money for future scholarships by offering tips to the audience on ways to tweak recipes to make them more nutritious,” Mahone Mosley said.

Adams said he will offer a nutritionist perspective on healthy substitutes and portion control to make health and fitness more sustainable.

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues festival is a major annual fundraiser for the Mahone Fund, which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while also supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. Created in 1999 to perpetuate the legacy of local social justice leaders and education advocates Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone, the fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

This year’s festival will include performances by internationally acclaimed jazz saxophonist Richard Elliott as well as legendary Chicago Blues artist The Mike Wheeler Band. The music program will kick off with a performance by Lake County’s favorite Lady A, followed by a 90-minute “Stepping for Academic Excellence” featuring Chicago-style stepping DJ Tony Lane.

Advanced general admission tickets to the festival are $30 and $35 at the gate. VIP Lounge tickets — which include concert admission, food and complementary beer, wine, soda and water — are $90 each.

More information about the festival, including how to purchase tickets, is available at https://www.mahonefund.org.