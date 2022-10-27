Kenosha HarborMarket marks end of 2022 outdoor season Saturday

Bao Xiong, left, waits on a customer at her family’s produce stand at HarborMarket on the last outdoor day for the market in 2019. Saturday ma…
The last outdoor market day of the season for Kenosha HarborMarket will be Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There is no better way to embrace the outdoors on a beautiful fall day in Wisconsin than by visiting the last outdoor HarborMarket of the season,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said.
The outdoor market is located at 2nd Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the City of Kenosha Civil War Museum and Public Museum.
“Saturday’s outdoor HarborMarket will feature a ton of fall produce including grapes, apples, pears, pumpkins, several varieties of squash, greens, broccoli, onions and much more,” Forgianni said. “There will also be a healthy variety of prepared foods, baked goods, pantry staples and artisan creations. Music will be performed by The Pat Crawford Combo on 2nd Ave and Olsen/Mak Duo on Place de Douai.”
Forgianni said this outdoor HarborMarket season has been successful for the vendors and fun for the customers.
“We welcomed over 150 small businesses and dozens of nonprofits to Kenosha HarborMarket this season. Our idyllic setting provided the perfect backdrop for thousands of customers to shop and relax on Saturdays,” she said.
Vendors and shoppers alike enjoyed attending the opening day Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Kenosha HarborMarket located near the museums Downtown and the Kenosha Public Market a few blocks away at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road.
The Winter HarborMarket season starts Saturday, Nov. 5. The winter markets take place indoors located indoor at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. The winter season runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29. There will be no markets on except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.
Both the Kenosha HarborMarket® and Kenosha WinterHarborMarket accept SNAP/EBT benefits. For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket, visit the website at
www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Kenosha's HarborMarket in recent years
Benson Jusits eats his first corn on the cob at HarborMarket.
KTEC student Brian Yao talks up the features of Ace Innovative's "Hot Roast" coffee candles at HarborMarket.
Leo Reyes applies a condiment to food during the new indoor HarborMarket.
Keith Minikel, of Fire-Up Acoustic, performs at the new Winter HarborMarket site.
Derek Fox of Sky Mountain Kettle Corn prepares a batch of popcorn outside the new indoor HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
Tina Gomez, left, brings out some freshly-baked bread to Janice Erickson at Mason’s Bread at the new indoor HarborMarket site. This year, the indoor HarborMarket season was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
Jordan Bryant, left, holds Ashlyn while Ron Bryant, top, Riley Bryant, bottom, and Linda Bryant look over food for sale by Renee Stinson, far right, of Jams and Breads LLC., at the new Winter HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
Jack Liban of Mandolin Coffee pours hot water to brew fresh coffee on a brisk morning at HarborMarket on Saturday.
Curzio Caravati, the market manager for HarborMarket, rides his bike to check on vendors at the last outdoor day for the market on Saturday.
Bao Xiong, left, waits on a customer at her family’s produce stand at HarborMarket on the last outdoor day for the market in 2019. Saturday marks the end of the 2022 outdoor season for the popular attraction.
Carey Singsank and her husband Craig buy fresh doughnuts from Jill Boyce of The Secret Life Doughnut Shop on the opening day of the outdoor HarborMarket May 12. The market is open Saturday.
Patrons brave the chill on Saturday for the first day of HarborMarket’s outdoor season.
HARBOR MARKET: A blooming good buy
Mick Kelly carries a bouquet of flowers he picked up at HarborMarket on Saturday, the final outdoor market of the season.
HARBOR MARKET: Apple crisp
Kevin Dziubinski, left, and Randy Perry, center, of Hafs Orchard help Dan Hoeft make apple selections at HarborMarket on a chilly Saturday. It was the last outdoor market of the season.
Harbor MarketPlace 2003
This photo from 2003 shows crowds enjoy the first day of the new Harbor MarketPlace, which continues today as HarborMarket.
HarborMarket
This file photo show the Winter HarborMarket in the Rhode Center of the Arts. Starting in October, the winter market will move to a new home in the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
Visitors stroll through the Kenosha HarborMarket, will be back outside for another season nstarting May 11.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
What dreaws shoppers to farmers markets? Fresh food, like these beets.
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts LLC vendor booth at HarborMarket. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE SPRING ROLLS
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles while Pahou Vang, top left, and Trent Vang, lower right, watch at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
The Vang family sold fresh vegetables at a booth during a 2018 HarborMarket. The popular Kenosha outdoor market continues Saturdays through October.
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket onJuly 21.
Lor Vang, right, of Wausau and his family sell fresh vegetables at their booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
HarborMarket pic
Harbormarket in downtown Kenosha may soon have a nearby colleague in the proposed Kenosha Public Market.
Henry and Eva at HarborMarket.jpg
Eva and Henry Reil pose at HarborMarket. The market was one of their favorite destinations on their trip to Kenosha.
Kenosha HarborMarket
Kenosha’s HarborMarket starts its outdoor season this Saturday.
Kenosha HarborMarket.JPG
HarborMarket in Kenosha kicks off its 2021 summer season Saturday. Again this summer, farmers market enthusiast will have two downtown options as Kenosha Public Market will also operate a few blocks to the west adjacent to the city’s municipal building.
LAST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR
Angela Kysely, of Auntie G.G.’s Provisions, reaches for a brownie for a customer at the Winter HarborMarket on Saturday. Despite the temperatures, Kysely gladly set up her booth outside.
market crowd.jpg
Dolly and Dennis Dahlberg and Randy Waas lead a crowd at HarborMarket in May 1919 on the market’s first outdoor day of the season. This year the market will open on June 27.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J’s Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers, owner and operator of B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery, right, helps Valerie and Darrin Wolf select dog biscuits at the HarborMarket at the Rhode on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
WISCNONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
