Kenosha HarborMarket marks end of 2022 outdoor season Saturday

The last outdoor market day of the season for Kenosha HarborMarket will be Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There is no better way to embrace the outdoors on a beautiful fall day in Wisconsin than by visiting the last outdoor HarborMarket of the season,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said.

The outdoor market is located at 2nd Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the City of Kenosha Civil War Museum and Public Museum.

“Saturday’s outdoor HarborMarket will feature a ton of fall produce including grapes, apples, pears, pumpkins, several varieties of squash, greens, broccoli, onions and much more,” Forgianni said. “There will also be a healthy variety of prepared foods, baked goods, pantry staples and artisan creations. Music will be performed by The Pat Crawford Combo on 2nd Ave and Olsen/Mak Duo on Place de Douai.”

Forgianni said this outdoor HarborMarket season has been successful for the vendors and fun for the customers.

“We welcomed over 150 small businesses and dozens of nonprofits to Kenosha HarborMarket this season. Our idyllic setting provided the perfect backdrop for thousands of customers to shop and relax on Saturdays,” she said.

The Winter HarborMarket season starts Saturday, Nov. 5. The winter markets take place indoors located indoor at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. The winter season runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29. There will be no markets on except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.

Both the Kenosha HarborMarket® and Kenosha WinterHarborMarket accept SNAP/EBT benefits. For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket, visit the website at www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.