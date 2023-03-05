The Kenosha History Center will celebrate women’s history in a number of ways throughout March.

On display at the center is “WCH Kenosha” — an exhibit in conjunction with Women and Children’s Horizons that looks at the history and mission of WCH in Kenosha.

Incorporated with the state in 1976, Women and Children’s Horizons is the oldest incorporated shelter in Wisconsin and offers services to victims of abuse regardless of age, gender, or sex, as well as training to the general public.

“It was groundbreaking in the early 1970s for two women to form their own agency to confront domestic violence, which was not openly discussed,” said Women and Children’s Horizons Executive Director Jennifer Paine. “Our work for the community has not stopped since. Today, we provide a suite of services to victims of all backgrounds, genders, and demographics, and their children, as well as training and support to the community. But we cannot do this work without your support.”

The Kenosha History Center exhibit provides a snapshot of the WCH mission. The history center will also accept donations for WCH, cash or needed items throughout the month (see wchkenosha.org for a list).

On Saturday March 25, the Kenosha History Center will host a family friendly discussion with speakers from Women and Children’s Horizons’ history. The event will start at 1 p.m., is free to the public and refreshments will be provided.

On display at the Northside Public Library in March is “Changing Trends in Women’s Fashion and Body Image: Late 1800s vs Early 1900s.” This exhibit, by Carthage College student Abigail Swihart, looks at the changing “ideal” of a woman’s body via changing fashion. The exhibit features the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, a special collection of the Kenosha County Historical Society. The exhibit will be on display all month.

Swihart will give a talk on her exhibit on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Northside Public Library. The event is free.

Also on display at the Kenosha History Center is “1LT Edna Gray: WWII Army Nurse.” Designed by Kenosha History Center volunteer Royanne Moon, the exhibit looks at the military experience of a Kenosha woman.

Edna Gray was 35 years old when she was Kenosha’s first nurse volunteer. She kept a scrapbook of her experience, which was donated to the museum.

Moon found it “very fulfilling” to be able to give her time and receive far more back. “I will never look at an exhibit the same way,” she said.

“1LT Edna Gray” will be on display through the month of March.