Kenosha holiday spirit means strong tree sales for local sellers

Kenosha’s holiday spirit is strong this year, with local Christmas tree sales remaining strong after a pandemic boost and some businesses wondering if their tree stock will make it past this coming weekend.

Barrett Frost, fourth generation operator of the family-owned Gretzinger’s Christmas Tree Lot, 2710 75th St., said that they had started this season with more than a thousand trees, about the same amount they have every year, including Fraser Firs, Balsam firs, white pines and more.

As of Tuesday, the tree lot was notably bare, and he said they were down to about 60.

“It’s amazing,” Frost said. “This is very unusual for us.”

Frost said that more customers have been buying earlier in recent years, meaning the tree lot, which normally stays open until mid-December, could be empty by the end of the week.

“Everyone wants to put up their trees,” Frost said. “With the pandemic the last few years, people really have wanted to spruce up their homes.”

At Jerry Smith Farm’s Green Acres, 5940 Green Bay Road, business has also been good despite increased prices due to supply shortages and shipping costs.

“I think everyone is happy and ready to have a good holiday season,” said Joe Smith, founder of Green Acres.

From Smith’s experience, tree purchasing typically happens in waves through November and December, with family traditions determining when and where they would go. Many families, Smith said, make a day of Christmas tree shopping.

For many, a real Christmas tree is part of their traditional holiday celebrations, something that families return to year after and year and that can’t quite be replaced a plastic imitator.

“The smell of it, it’s Christmas,” said Linda Timmons-Wosz, a manager with Jerry Smith Farm. “It just sets the tone for the season.”

Frost shared Timmons-Wosz’s assessment, and also talked about the sustainability benefits of a real tree.

‘Grown by Wisconsinites’

“A real tree is grown by Wisconsinites and bought by Wisconsinites,” Frost said. “After it’s done it can get mulched, it doesn’t end up in a landfill.”

A real tree takes some additional care. For a freshly cut tree, it’s important to get it into water quickly, so then the sap doesn’t seal the bottom and stop the tree from absorbing water. Timmons-Wosz recommended boiling the first batch of water in the tree’s stand, to help open up the trunk. Frost said to use only fresh water, no additives or sugars.

Prime time

This is prime time for selling Christmas trees, and Wisconsin is a major player not only within the Badger State but on the national stage.

Wisconsin is ranked fifth in Christmas tree production nationally. It is home to millions of trees grown on about 23,000 acres at more than 859 farms. About 700,000 trees are harvested annually, compared with just over 611,000 trees from 868 farms in 2012. That compares with 950,440 trees in 2007 and more than 1.6 million in 2002, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Oregon tops the list with 4.7 million trees harvested, followed by North Carolina (4 million), Michigan (1.5 million) and Pennsylvania (1.05 million).

Overall, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are just over 15,000 farms that harvest between 15 million to 20 million trees a year from an inventory of an estimated 350 million trees that are grown in all 50 states. And because of the decentralized nature of the industry, the overall supply is expected to meet demand, according to a survey of growers, retailers and consumers and conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board.

The national research and promotion organization that promotes real Christmas trees found in its surveys that there should be few surprises this season, according to Marsha Gray, the board’s executive director.