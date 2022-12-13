Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket to be held Saturday at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom

Ready-to-give gifts, holiday baked goods and many handmade local items will be available at the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 8th Ave.

“There will be 50 vendor booths and lots of holiday fun,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said. “The event and the partnership with The Stella Hotel & Ballroom last year was so popular that we decided to expand the hours this year to give people more time to shop from all the small, local businesses and to enjoy the festive atmosphere.”

3 floors of shopping

The Holiday Winter HarborMarket vendors will be located in the second floor ballroom, the first floor card room and the lower-level Heritage Hallway at The Stella. All three floors are fully accessible.

Among the many items available from vendors include handmade pies and cookies, handmade jewelry, knitwear, soaps and body care, candles, artisan creations, woodworking, gourmet foods, including fresh pastas, cheeses and meats, dog treats, toys and more.

“Many vendors will feature items in gift baskets or holiday containers,” Forgianni said. “As with all of our HarborMarket events, the focus will be on local and fresh at the Holiday HarborMarket.”

The hotel and space will be festively decorated, and there will be many holiday-focused events throughout the day:

• Santa will visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Activities with the Snow Princess throughout the day

• Indigo Canyon will provide live music from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be food to purchase and eat onsite and a full bar for both alcohol and non-alcohol purchases.

“Kenosha HarborMarket is thrilled to present this capstone event, which is, by some measures, the highlight of our entire season. HarborMarket’s volunteer Board of Directors and the staff at The Stella put in countless hours to bring the holiday version of ‘Kenosha’s Best Event’ to fruition again this year,” Forgianni said.

There will be plenty of free, on-street parking, as well as the City of Kenosha Downtown Parking Structure, for the public to use.

For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket®, visit the website at www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.