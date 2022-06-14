Kenosha Juneteenth Celebration to take place Saturday

Sunny skies are in the forecast this weekend for Kenosha’s annual Juneteenth Celebration, set to take place Saturday on the lawn at 52nd Street at 13th Court, across the street from the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It wasn’t until June 17, 2021 that Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday. However, the Kenosha community has been celebrating Juneteenth for many years. Juneteenth was originally celebrated in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, and then, after two decades moved to Pennoyer Park. For the second year, Alvin Owens, owner of Regimen Barber Collective and founder of Education Youth Development Outreach, will be host Kenosha’s Juneteenth Celebration right by his barber shop.

“It happened organically,” said Owens. Owens had been hosting Men’s Health and Wealth events at Regimen Barber Collective since his grand opening in Fall of 2020. Guests would come to speak with locals, providing guidance and networking opportunities to a variety of Kenosha residents.

“In June of 2021 we were looking to plan our next Men’s Health and Wealth event, and realized it coincided with Juneteenth,” said Owens, “The first year we called it a Juneteenth Block Party. It turned into a citywide event all on its own once the word started getting out and we began inviting people. It wasn’t supposed to be the official Kenosha Juneteenth event, but it turned into that.”

Last year, Owens said around 1,000 people attended.

This year, the event will take place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be a Black Wall Street Market featuring 87 local black-owned business vendors, food and drinks. Owen added there will be family friendly entertainment, and raffles taking place all day. Many elected officials, community leaders, and prominent African American voices are scheduled to speak and share tributes and remarks with the public. The governor will also be making an appearance at some point during the festival.

“We’re connecting all the generations through this event,” said Owens. There will be a crowning of Mr. and Miss Juneteenth, a community awards ceremony, and a youth talent show amongst many other activities throughout the day.

There will be additional city wide Juneteenth events happening on Friday and Sunday, separate from Saturday’s main event. More information on Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration and other Juneteenth events taking place throughout the city can be found at juneteenthkenosha.my.canva.site.

“I had a Caucasian woman call and ask me, ‘Can I come?’ and I said of course. We want to invite everyone from Kenosha County to support our local vendors and enjoy themselves. That’s the core of our Juneteenth,” added Owens. “Everybody, just show up. Support our young people, support our local business owners. We want our Juneteenth celebration to be known as a healing event in our city.”

